Recap: Lightning 3, Ducks 2 - OT

The Bolts pick up extra point in second-straight overtime contest

TBLatANA_Recap
By Natalie Conroy
@TBLightning TampaBayLightning.com

The Lightning went to their second-straight overtime contest in an eventful Sunday tilt. Unlike last night, Tampa Bay grabbed the extra point coming out with a 3-2 overtime win in Anaheim. 

Anthony Cirelli grabbed the game winner less than a minute into overtime, his 16th of the season.

Jonas Johansson stood tall in the crease in his first start in a month, saving 30 out of 32 shots faced.

Tampa Bay ends their longest roadtrip of the season and now heads back home to face the Boston Bruins on Wednesday night.

Scoring Summary

1st Period

ANA 1, TBL 0
13:49 Ross Johnston (1) – Jakob Silfverberg, Ben Meyers
Jakob Silfverberg and Ross Johnston played give-and-go in the Bolts zone. From the blue line, Johnston played it for Silfverberg as he went hard to the crease. Once he arrived, Silfverberg tossed it back and grabbed his first goal of the season with a stretching tip-in past Jonas Johansson.

2ndt Period

ANA 1, TBL 1
7:50 Anthony Duclair (21) – Nick Perbix
Anthony Duclair grabbed the puck from the neutral zone and skated it back into the Ducks’ territory. He played it out in front to Nick Perbix who turned and shot the puck, but it went off the pads of Lukas Dostal. Duclair waiting at the right point grabbed the rebound and his one-timer reached the back of Anaheim’s net.

TBL 2, ANA 1
17:00 Luke Glendening (10) – Austin Watson, Tanner Jeannot
Tampa Bay grabbed their first lead of the night with three minutes left in the second period. Luke Glendening forced a turnover in Anaheim’s zone and chipped the puck loose to Austin Watson on the rush. Watson’s shot came back into play and Glendening jumped on the rebound with his backhand to beat Dostal.

3rd Period

TBL 2, ANA 2
2:36 Pavel Mintyukov (4) – Max Jones, Brett Leason
Brett Leason grabbed the loose puck to skate it through the neutral zone and threw it in the middle for Max Jones. Jones backhanded the puck through Nick Perbix to Pavel Mintyukov on the rush and his wrist shot beat Johansson.

Overtime

TBL 3, ANA 2
00:58 Anthony Cirelli (16) – Brandon Hagel
Mason McTavish dropped the puck back intended for Alex Killorn but went just wide and ended right onto the tape of Anthony Cirelli. On the rush, Cirelli broke through the neutral zone and dropped it back for Brandon Hagel as he set himself up at the crease. Hagel played it back and Cirelli’s one-timer won it in overtime.

News Feed

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 3, Ducks 2 - OT

Nuts & Bolts: One more for the Lightning out west

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Kings 4, Lightning 3 - OT

Recap: Kings 4, Lightning 3 - OT

Nuts & Bolts: SoCal back-to-back kicks off against the Kings

Mishkin's Musings: On Segment Seven, Winning Streaks, and the Hart Race

The Backcheck: Lightning run winning streak to five games

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 4, Sharks 1

Recap: Lightning 4, Sharks 1

Nuts & Bolts: Bolts look for fifth-straight win in a Sharks matchup

The Backcheck: Bolts are victorious in Vegas

Two Minutes for Suiting: 2024 Spring Line

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 5, Golden Knights 3

Recap: Lightning 5, Golden Knights 3

Nuts & Bolts: A matchup against the defending Cup Champs

Nikita Kucherov named NHL's First Star of the Week

The Backcheck: Vasilevskiy comes up huge for Bolts in win over Florida

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 5, Panthers 3