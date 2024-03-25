Recap: Lightning 3, Ducks 2 - OT

The Lightning went to their second-straight overtime contest in an eventful Sunday tilt. Unlike last night, Tampa Bay grabbed the extra point coming out with a 3-2 overtime win in Anaheim.

Anthony Cirelli grabbed the game winner less than a minute into overtime, his 16th of the season.

Jonas Johansson stood tall in the crease in his first start in a month, saving 30 out of 32 shots faced.

Tampa Bay ends their longest roadtrip of the season and now heads back home to face the Boston Bruins on Wednesday night.

Scoring Summary

1st Period

ANA 1, TBL 0

13:49 Ross Johnston (1) – Jakob Silfverberg, Ben Meyers

Jakob Silfverberg and Ross Johnston played give-and-go in the Bolts zone. From the blue line, Johnston played it for Silfverberg as he went hard to the crease. Once he arrived, Silfverberg tossed it back and grabbed his first goal of the season with a stretching tip-in past Jonas Johansson.

2ndt Period

ANA 1, TBL 1

7:50 Anthony Duclair (21) – Nick Perbix

Anthony Duclair grabbed the puck from the neutral zone and skated it back into the Ducks’ territory. He played it out in front to Nick Perbix who turned and shot the puck, but it went off the pads of Lukas Dostal. Duclair waiting at the right point grabbed the rebound and his one-timer reached the back of Anaheim’s net.

TBL 2, ANA 1

17:00 Luke Glendening (10) – Austin Watson, Tanner Jeannot

Tampa Bay grabbed their first lead of the night with three minutes left in the second period. Luke Glendening forced a turnover in Anaheim’s zone and chipped the puck loose to Austin Watson on the rush. Watson’s shot came back into play and Glendening jumped on the rebound with his backhand to beat Dostal.

3rd Period

TBL 2, ANA 2

2:36 Pavel Mintyukov (4) – Max Jones, Brett Leason

Brett Leason grabbed the loose puck to skate it through the neutral zone and threw it in the middle for Max Jones. Jones backhanded the puck through Nick Perbix to Pavel Mintyukov on the rush and his wrist shot beat Johansson.

Overtime

TBL 3, ANA 2

00:58 Anthony Cirelli (16) – Brandon Hagel

Mason McTavish dropped the puck back intended for Alex Killorn but went just wide and ended right onto the tape of Anthony Cirelli. On the rush, Cirelli broke through the neutral zone and dropped it back for Brandon Hagel as he set himself up at the crease. Hagel played it back and Cirelli’s one-timer won it in overtime.