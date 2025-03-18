Recap: Lightning 2, Flyers 0

Kucherov and Guentzel provided the offense, while Vasilevskiy recorded a 21-save shutout

GAME RECAP_ St Patricks Day - 1920 x 1080
By Benjamin Pierce
@BenjaminJReport TampaBayLightning.com

Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with a 21-save shutout to help the Lightning beat the Philadelphia Flyers 2-0 on Monday at AMALIE Arena.

Nikita Kucherov opened the scoring with 1:29 left in the first period when he forced a turnover at the Lightning blue line before rushing down the ice and burying his shot on the breakaway.

Jake Guentzel’s empty-net goal sealed the win. Kucherov led the Lightning with a goal and an assist.

Philadelphia goalie Ivan Fedotov finished with 21 saves.

Tampa Bay, now 39-23-5 this season, will open a three-game road trip against the Dallas Stars at 8 p.m. Thursday.

Scoring Summary
First period
TBL 1, PHI 0
18:31 Nikita Kucherov (29) - Unassisted
Tampa Bay’s leading scorer in Nikita Kucherov poked the puck off Travis Konecny’s stick in the Lightning defensive zone before rushing down the ice and scoring on a top-shelf shot late in the period.

Shots on goal: TBL 11, PHI 9

Second period
None.

Shots on goal: PHI 5, TBL 4

Third period
TBL 2, PHI 0
18:30 Jake Guentzel (33) - Kucherov, Brayden Point - PP - EN
The Lightning closed the game with an empty-net goal on the power play.

Total shots: TBL 23, PHI 21

