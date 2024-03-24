Recap: Kings 4, Lightning 3 - OT

A late rally salved a point, but the Lightning had their five-game winning streak snapped with a 4-3 overtime defeat to the Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday night.

The Bolts trailed by two with less than five minutes to play in regulation but a pair of goals from Steven Stamkos in 3:48, including the equalizer with 46 seconds remaining, brought them back from the dead.

Unfortunately, Tampa Bay never touched the puck in overtime before Vladislav Gavrikov netted the game-winner in the first minute.

It’ll be a quick turnaround for the Bolts, as they are right back in action on Sunday evening against the Ducks in Anaheim.

Scoring Summary

1st Period

LAK 1, TBL 0

7:03 Adrian Kempe (22) – Anze Kopitar, Quinton Byfield

Adrian Kempe got positioning in front of the Lightning net and had his stick on the ice to tap home a feed from Anze Kopitar on the doorstep.

LAK 1, TBL 1

19:54 Brayden Point (41) – Unassisted – PPG

A power play goal from Brayden Point drew the Bolts level with six seconds remaining in the first period. At the bottom of the right circle, Nikita Kucherov fanned on his shot, but knocked the puck to Point in the slot. Point got his stick to the puck before it was eventually swatted past Cam Talbot by his own defenseman.

2nd Period

LAK 2, TBL 1

2:18 Trevor Moore (26) – Pierre-Luc Dubois, Vladislav Gavrikov

A shot from the point bounced around the front of the net and was eventually settled by Pierre-Luc Dubois down low. He snuck a feed through to Trevor Moore at the near post, and he scored to put the Kings back in front.

3rd Period

LAK 3, TBL 11:12 Mikey Anderson (2) – Unassisted

Darren Raddysh thought he had an outlet for a drop feed after pinching down the near wall but was intercepted by Mikey Anderson. On the ensuing 2-on-1, Anderson snapped a shot past Andrei Vasilevskiy’s glove to put the Bolts down two.

LAK 3, TBL 2

15:26 Steven Stamkos (28) – Brayden Point, Anthony Duclair – PPG

With one second remaining on a power play chance, Steven Stamkos drifted to the high slot and one-timed a feed from Point past Talbot to get Tampa Bay back within a goal.

LAK 3, TBL 3

19:14 Steven Stamkos (29) – Nikita Kucherov, Victor Hedman

Stamkos’ second goal in less than four minutes tied the game in dramatic fashion. With the extra attacker on in the final minute of regulation, Nikita Kucherov threaded a pass through the middle of the ice to Stamkos and his one-timer beat Talbot to set up an overtime finish.

Overtime

LAK 4, TBL 3

0:25 Vladislav Gavrikov (6) – Adrian Kempe, Anze Kopitar

The Bolts couldn’t carry the momentum from the comeback into overtime and conceded the game-winner 25 seconds into the extra session. Los Angeles won the opening faceoff and a mix up at the Lightning blue line allowed Vladislav Gavrikov to come in alone and beat Vasilevskiy for the game-winner.