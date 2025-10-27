Recap: Lightning 2, Golden Knights 1- OT

Tampa Bay closes homestand with OT win against Golden Knights

recap
By Benjamin Pierce
TampaBayLightning.com

The Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday for their second win in as many nights at Benchmark International Arena.

Nikita Kucherov scored on a 2-on-1 rush in overtime to win the game, burying the pass from Brandon Hagel for a 2-1 win.

Tampa Bay is now 3-4-2 this season.

Hagel’s first goal of the season opened a scoreless game 4:53 in, but Vegas tied it on William Karlsson’s tally with 1:35 remaining in the first period.

Nobody scored for the remainder of regulation before Kucherov won the game in overtime. Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 18 saves for his first win of 2025-26.

Tampa Bay next plays the Nashville Predators in a 7:45 p.m. road game on Tuesday.

Scoring summary

First period

TBL 1, VGK 0

4:53 Brandon Hagel (1) - Victor Hedman, Jake Guentzel

Hagel’s first goal of the year was via a rebound following Victor Hedman’s shot from the point. Hagel roofed the chance over Vegas goaltender Carl Lindbom.

TBL 1, VGK 1

18:25 William Karlsson (4) - Reilly Smith, Shea Theodore

The Golden Knights tied the game on a rush chance, this score coming off the stick of forward William Karlsson in the left faceoff circle.

Shots on goal: TBL 13, VGK 6

Second period

None.

Shots on goal: TBL 11, VGK 2

Third period

None.

Shots on goal: VGK 11, TBL 3

Overtime

00:32 Nikita Kucherov (3) - Hagel

Kucherov won the game by ripping home the backdoor pass from Hagel in the first minute of overtime.

Total shots: TBL 28, VGK 19

