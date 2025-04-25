Recap: Panthers 2, Lightning 0 - Game 2

The Tampa Bay Lightning suffered a 2-0 loss in Game 2 of their First Round series against the Florida Panthers at AMALIE Arena on Thursday.

Defenseman Nate Schmidt got the visitors on the board with his one-timed shot 4:15 into the game, and the only other goal was into an empty Lightning net in the closing seconds of the game.

Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 22 saves, while Sergei Bobrovsky had 19 for the Panthers.

The series continues with Game 3 on Saturday, set for 1 p.m. at Amerant Bank Arena.

Scoring summary

First period

FLA 1, TBL 0

4:15 Nate Schmidt (3) - Sam Reinhart, Aleksander Barkov

A one-timer goal by Florida defenseman Nate Schmidt opened the scoring on Thursday.

Shots on goal: FLA 10, TBL 7

Second period

None.

Shots on goal: TBL 9, FLA 6

Third period

FLA 2, TBL 0

19:56 Sam Bennett (1) - Seth Jones - EN

An empty-net goal in the closing moments closed the scoring.

Total shots: FLA 23, TBL 19