Recap: Red Wings 2, Lightning 1 - OT

The Tampa Bay Lightning more than doubled their shot total in the third period of Friday’s game in Detroit, fighting to score the game-tying goal and earn a standings point.
The host Red Wings took a 2-1 overtime win in the Atlantic Division game at Little Caesars Arena despite a late push from the visiting Lightning.
Detroit scored in the first period and held a 22-11 advantage in shots on goal heading into the final 20 minutes of regulation. The Lightning dominated the third period before tying the score on JJ Moser’s goal with 3:43 remaining to send the game to overtime, when the Red Wings claimed the win.
Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 29 saves.
Up next for the Lightning (1-2-2) is a road matchup with the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Scoring summary
First period
DET 1, TBL 0
13:02 Axel Sandin-Pellikka (1) - Dylan Larkin, Mason Appleton
The home team took the game’s first nine shots on goal before opening the scoring on rookie defenseman Axel Sandin-Pellikka’s first NHL goal, a shot that took a bounce in front.
Shots on goal: DET 12, TBL 6
Second period
None.
Shots on goal: DET 10, TBL 5
Third period
DET 1, TBL 1
16:17 JJ Moser (1) - Victor Hedman, Conor Geekie
The Lightning pushed the entire third period for the tying goal, which they earned on a one-timer by defenseman JJ Moser late in regulation.
Shots on goal: TBL 19, DET 6
Overtime
DET 2, TBL 1
3:36 Dylan Larkin (3) - Unassisted
A breakaway goal for Detroit captain Dylan Larkin ended Friday’s game in overtime.
Total shots: TBL 33, DET 31