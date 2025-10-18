Recap: Red Wings 2, Lightning 1 - OT

The Tampa Bay Lightning more than doubled their shot total in the third period of Friday’s game in Detroit, fighting to score the game-tying goal and earn a standings point.

The host Red Wings took a 2-1 overtime win in the Atlantic Division game at Little Caesars Arena despite a late push from the visiting Lightning.

Detroit scored in the first period and held a 22-11 advantage in shots on goal heading into the final 20 minutes of regulation. The Lightning dominated the third period before tying the score on JJ Moser’s goal with 3:43 remaining to send the game to overtime, when the Red Wings claimed the win.

Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 29 saves.

Up next for the Lightning (1-2-2) is a road matchup with the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Scoring summary

First period

DET 1, TBL 0

13:02 Axel Sandin-Pellikka (1) - Dylan Larkin, Mason Appleton

The home team took the game’s first nine shots on goal before opening the scoring on rookie defenseman Axel Sandin-Pellikka’s first NHL goal, a shot that took a bounce in front.

Shots on goal: DET 12, TBL 6

Second period

None.

Shots on goal: DET 10, TBL 5

Third period

DET 1, TBL 1

16:17 JJ Moser (1) - Victor Hedman, Conor Geekie

The Lightning pushed the entire third period for the tying goal, which they earned on a one-timer by defenseman JJ Moser late in regulation.

Shots on goal: TBL 19, DET 6

Overtime

DET 2, TBL 1

3:36 Dylan Larkin (3) - Unassisted

A breakaway goal for Detroit captain Dylan Larkin ended Friday’s game in overtime.

Total shots: TBL 33, DET 31