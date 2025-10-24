Recap: Blackhawks 3, Lightning 2

A goal in the final minute sealed a 3-2 loss for Tampa Bay on Thursday at home against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Chicago scored the only goal of the first period with Frank Nazar’s power-play goal, and the teams traded goals in the second period to end with a 2-2 tie through 40 minutes.

The Lightning goals came from Jake Guentzel and Ryan McDonagh, while Nikita Kucherov assisted on both to reach 999 career NHL points.

Chicago ended the game on a rebound goal in the final minute of regulation.

Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 21 saves, while Spencer Knight had 30 for Chicago.

Up next for Tampa Bay is another home game on Saturday, a 5 p.m. tilt against the Anaheim Ducks.

Scoring summary

First period

CHI 1, TBL 0

10:31 Frank Nazar (4) - Tyler Bertuzzi, Teuvo Teravainen - PP

A one-timer from the slot gave the Blackhawks the game’s first goal on the power play.

Shots on goal: TBL 11, CHI 7

Second period

CHI 1, TBL 1

6:57 Jake Guentzel (2) - Ryan McDonagh, Nikita Kucherov

The Lightning tied the game shortly after a strong rush chance that put Chicago goalie Spencer Knight out of the play. Defenseman Ryan McDonagh got a shot off from the point, and Jake Guentzel tipped it past Knight to make it 1-1.

CHI 2, TBL 1

10:14 Ryan Donato (4) - Lukas Reichel

The visitors took the lead back midway through the game. Forward Ryan Donato scored with a shot high-blocker on the rush.

CHI 2, TBL 2

McDonagh (3) - Kucherov, Point

19:18 Tampa Bay utilized a late look to earn a tie through 40 minutes. Kucherov got the puck to McDonagh in the right circle, where the defensemen scored the 2-2 goal.

Shots on goal: TBL 11, CHI 6

Third period

CHI 3, TBL 2

19:06 Donato (5) - Nazar, Teravainen

A rebound opportunity gave Chicago the lead in the game’s final minute.

Total shots: TBL 32, CHI 24