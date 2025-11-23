Nuts & Bolts: Lightning set to host Flyers on Monday

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the Flyers on Monday.

When: Monday, November 24 - 7 p.m. ET

Where: Benchmark International Arena - Tampa, FL

TV coverage: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Stream: TampaBayLightning.com/Stream Now

Lines from Thursday's game (subject to change)

Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Dominic James

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Nikita Kucherov

Gage Goncalves - Nick Paul - Oliver Bjorkstrand

Zemgus Girgensons - Yanni Gourde - Curtis Douglas

Defensemen

JJ Moser - Erik Cernak

Charle-Edouard D'Astous - Emil Lilleberg

Declan Carlile - Darren Raddysh

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Monday's Matchup

The Tampa Bay Lightning will play the Philadelphia Flyers for the first time this season when the Flyers visit Benchmark International Arena on Monday...The game marks the first of three games between the teams in 2025-26, followed by two games in Philadelphia on Jan. 10 and 12...Tampa Bay is 55-46-13 all-time against Philadelphia, including 31-23-4 on home ice...Martin St. Louis is the franchise leader in scoring versus the Flyers with 15-43—58 in 44 career games, while Nikita Kucherov leads all active Bolts with 11-23—34 in 28 games...Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy is 15-4-1 with a .933 save percentage in his NHL career against Philadelphia. Jonas Johansson is 0-0-1 with an .897 save percentage as a Bolt and 0-1-2 with an .899 SV% in his career...Tampa Bay went 1-0-2 against the Flyers last season, outscoring them 6-4...Kucherov led the team in scoring versus the Flyers with 2-1—3 in three games, and Brandon Hagel had 0-2—2...Vasilevskiy went 1-0-1 with a .981 SV%, while Johansson was 0-0-1 with an .897 SV%.

Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game

2025 Hockey Fights Cancer Collection

This year's Hockey Fights Cancer collection is now available, check it out today. Available in store at Benchmark International Arena, and online at TampaBaySports.com, while supplies last.

The Road Ahead

Wednesday, November 26 vs. Calgary Flames

Friday, November 28 at Detroit Red Wings

Saturday, November 29 at New York Rangers