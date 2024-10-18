Nuts & Bolts: Lightning's three-game roadtrip opens in Ottawa

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.
When: Saturday, October 19 - 1 p.m. ET
Where: Canadian Tire Centre - Ottawa, ON
TV coverage: Bally Sports (check local listings)
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7
Lines from Wednesday's Practice (subject to change)
Forwards
Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Nick Paul
Mikey Eyssimont - Conor Geekie - Cam Atkinson
Zemgus Girgensons - Luke Glendening - Mitchell Chaffee
Defensemen
Victor Hedman - J.J. Moser
Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak
Darren Raddysh - Nick Perbix
Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
The Road Ahead
Monday, October 21 at Toronto Maple Leafs
Tuesday, October 22 at New Jersey Devils
Thursday, October 24 vs. Minnesota Wild
