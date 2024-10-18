Nuts & Bolts: Lightning's three-game roadtrip opens in Ottawa

Tampa Bay looks to keep momentum going on the road as they face the Senators on Saturday afternoon

TBLatOTT_101924_Nuts&Bolts_1920x1080
By Benjamin Pierce
@BenjaminJReport TampaBayLightning.com

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.

When: Saturday, October 19 - 1 p.m. ET
Where: Canadian Tire Centre - Ottawa, ON
TV coverage: Bally Sports (check local listings)
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Lines from Wednesday's Practice (subject to change)
Forwards
Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Nick Paul
Mikey Eyssimont - Conor Geekie - Cam Atkinson
Zemgus Girgensons - Luke Glendening - Mitchell Chaffee

Defensemen
Victor Hedman - J.J. Moser
Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak
Darren Raddysh - Nick Perbix

Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson

The Road Ahead
Monday, October 21 at Toronto Maple Leafs
Tuesday, October 22 at New Jersey Devils
Thursday, October 24 vs. Minnesota Wild

Item of the game
Fanatics Authentic Pro Collection
Dress like your favorite player and grab the Tampa Bay Lightning Authentic Pro Locker Room collection is now. Available today in store and online at TampaBaySports.com, while supplies last.

News Feed

The Backcheck: Late rally moves Tampa Bay to 3-0-0

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 4, Golden Knights 3

Recap: Lightning 4, Golden Knights 3

Stephanie Haile honored as Lightning Community Hero

Nuts & Bolts: Season's first homestand wraps up against Vegas

Sights & Sounds from the Lightning’s #TampaBayStrong opening night

The Backcheck: Bolts secure win against the Canucks in home opener

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 4, Canucks 1

Recap: Lightning 4, Canucks 1

Nina Shaw honored as Lightning Community Hero

Lightning to host food & supply drive to support local relief efforts

Nuts & Bolts: Lightning host the Canucks in home opener

Guentzel settling in on Lightning's top line

Lightning to offer discounted tickets to first three home games in the wake of Hurricanes Milton & Helene

The Backcheck: Bolts open season with a victory in Raleigh

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 4, Hurricanes 1

Recap: Lightning 4, Hurricanes 1

Nuts & Bolts: Lightning kick off 2024-25 in Raleigh