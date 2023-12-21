Nuts & Bolts: Bolts host the defending Stanley Cup champs

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday.

When: Thursday, December 21 - 7 p.m. ET

Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL

TV coverage: Bally Sports (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Where to stream it: BallySports.com

Lines from Wednesday's practice (subject to change)*

Forwards

Nick Paul - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Steven Stamkos

Conor Sheary - Tyler Motte - Mikey Eyssimont

Conor Sheary - Tyler Motte - Alex Barre-Boulet

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - Erik Cernak

Mikhail Sergachev - Nick Perbix

Haydn Fleury - Darren Raddysh

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Tuesday's Matchup

The Lightning and Golden Knights are playing the first of two matchups this season and the only meeting at AMALIE Arena...Tampa Bay posted a 0-1-1 record vs. VGK last season, losing 5-4 Feb. 18 at T-Mobile Arena before falling 4-3 in overtime March 9 at AMALIE Arena...Nikita Kucherov (1-3—4) and Mikhail Sergachev (0-4—4) were tied for the Bolts team lead in points vs. VGK last season with Sergachev pacing the team in assists and Brayden Point (2-1—3) leading the way in goals...Kucherov has found the scoresheet in each of his eight career games vs. VGK (1-11-12) and has five points over the last two meetings at AMALIE Arena (1-4—5)...Point has recorded seven points over his last six contests vs. VGK (5-2—7)...Steven Stamkos has picked up points in nine of his 10 career games vs. VGK (6-6—12)...Sergachev has recorded four assists over his last two contests vs. VGK (0-4—4)...Victor Hedman has five assists over his last four games vs. VGK (0-5—5)...The Lightning have scored a power-play goal in eight of their 10 contests all-time vs. VGK...The Bolts are 3-4-3 all-time vs. VGK, including a home record of 1-1-3... Kucherov (1-11—12) and Stamkos (6-6—12) are tied for the Tampa Bay franchise record for career points vs. VGK, with Stamkos leading the way in goals and Kucherov pacing the team in assists..

Injuries

