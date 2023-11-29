Nuts & Bolts: Lightning host Penguins on Hockey Fights Cancer Night

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night.

When: Thursday, November 30 - 7 p.m. ET

Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL

TV coverage: Bally Sports (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Where to stream it: BallySports.com

Lines from Tuesday's game (subject to change)

Forwards

Brandon Hagel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Steven Stamkos - Anthony Cirelli - Mike Eyssimont

Tanner Jeannot - Nick Paul - Tyler Motte

Cole Koepke - Luke Glendening - Austin Watson

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - Nick Perbix

Mikhail Sergachev - Erik Cernak

Calvin de Haan - Darren Raddysh

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Thursday's Matchup

The Lightning and Penguins are playing the first of three matchups this season and the first of two meetings at AMALIE Arena...Tampa Bay will face PIT at home two times in the span of six days...The Bolts posted a 0-2-1 record vs. PIT last season and were outscored 18-9 over the three contests...Nikita Kucherov (1-4—5) and Brayden Point (3-2—5) were tied for the Tampa Bay team lead in points vs. PIT last season with Kucherov pacing the team in assists and Point leading the way in goals...Kucherov has found the scoresheet in three consecutive games vs. PIT (1-4—5) and has 19 points over his last 15 contests vs. PIT (6-13—19)...Point has scored a goal in three straight games vs. PIT (3-2—5)...Steven Stamkos has pointed in 14 of his last 17 contests vs. PIT (7-15—22) and has found the scoresheet in nine of his last 10 home games vs. PIT (4-12—16)... Victor Hedman has recorded points in eight of his last 11 contests

vs. PIT (2-8—10)...Mikhail Sergachev has picked up 12 points over his last 14 games vs. PIT (4-8—12)...The Bolts are 6-3-1 in their last 10 home games vs. PIT and 5-4-1 in the last 10 meetings overall...Vincent Lecavalier (27-18—45) and Martin St. Louis (15-30—45) are tied for the Lightning franchise record for career points vs. PIT with Lecavalier leading the way in goals and St. Louis ranking first in assists.

Injuries

Conor Sheary - Upper-body, out

The Road Ahead

Saturday, December 2 at Dallas Stars

Monday, December 4 vs. Dallas Stars - Buy Tickets

Wednesday, December 6 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins - Buy Tickets