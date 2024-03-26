Nuts & Bolts: Bolts back at home vs. Boston

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Boston Bruins on Wednesday.

When: Wednesday, March 27 - 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL

TV coverage: TNT

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Where to stream it: TNTDrama.com

Lines from Sunday's Game (subject to change)

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Nikita Kucherov

Mikey Eyssimont - Tyler Motte - Conor Sheary

Tanner Jeannot - Luke Glendening - Austin Watson

Defensemen

Darren Raddysh - Erik Cernak

Calvin de Haan - Matt Dumba

Emil Lilleberg - Nick Perbix

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Wednesday's Matchup

The Lightning and Bruins are playing the fourth of four matchups this season and the second of two meetings at AMALIE Arena...The Bolts are 2-1-0 vs. BOS this season and 1-0-0 on home ice...Nikita Kucherov (2-3—5) leads all Tampa Bay skaters in points vs. BOS this season and is tied for first in assists (also: Brandon Hagel, 1-3—4) and goals (also: Brayden Point, 2-0—2)...Kucherov is riding a three-game point streak vs. BOS (2-3—5) and has pointed in five of the last six meetings (2-7—9)... Point has six points over his last six contests vs. BOS (3-3—6)...Steven Stamkos has 10 points over his last seven games vs. BOS at AMALIE Arena (5-5—10)...Anthony Duclair has found the scoresheet in five of his last six contests vs. BOS (5-2—7)...Hagel is riding a three-game point streak vs. BOS (1-3—4)...Tampa Bay is 6-3-1 in their last 10 home games vs. BOS and 3-6-1 in the last 10 meetings overall...The Bolts are 36-62- 10 with nine ties all-time vs. BOS, including a home record of 24-24-6 with three ties...Vincent Lecavalier (20-29—49) holds the Lightning franchise records for career points and assists vs. BOS while Stamkos (27-14—41) leads the way in goals.

Injuries

Haydn Fleury - Lower-body, Day-to-day

Victor Hedman - Lower-body, Day-to-day

Brayden Point - Lower-body, Day-to-day

Mikhail Sergachev – Lower-body, Out

Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game

January and February Goal Puck Auction

Add a piece of history to your Tampa Bay Lightning collection, and check out the January and February Goal Puck auction, now live at TampaBaySports.com, ending on Saturday.

The Road Ahead

Saturday, March 30 vs. New York Islanders - Get Tickets

Monday, April 1 vs. Detroit Red Wings - Get Tickets

Wednesday, April 3 at Toronto Maple Leafs