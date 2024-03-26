Nuts & Bolts: Bolts back at home vs. Boston

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Boston Bruins on Wednesday.
When: Wednesday, March 27 - 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL
TV coverage: TNT
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7
Where to stream it: TNTDrama.com
Lines from Sunday's Game (subject to change)
Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Nikita Kucherov
Mikey Eyssimont - Tyler Motte - Conor Sheary
Tanner Jeannot - Luke Glendening - Austin Watson
Defensemen
Darren Raddysh - Erik Cernak
Calvin de Haan - Matt Dumba
Emil Lilleberg - Nick Perbix
Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Wednesday's Matchup
The Lightning and Bruins are playing the fourth of four matchups this season and the second of two meetings at AMALIE Arena...The Bolts are 2-1-0 vs. BOS this season and 1-0-0 on home ice...Nikita Kucherov (2-3—5) leads all Tampa Bay skaters in points vs. BOS this season and is tied for first in assists (also: Brandon Hagel, 1-3—4) and goals (also: Brayden Point, 2-0—2)...Kucherov is riding a three-game point streak vs. BOS (2-3—5) and has pointed in five of the last six meetings (2-7—9)... Point has six points over his last six contests vs. BOS (3-3—6)...Steven Stamkos has 10 points over his last seven games vs. BOS at AMALIE Arena (5-5—10)...Anthony Duclair has found the scoresheet in five of his last six contests vs. BOS (5-2—7)...Hagel is riding a three-game point streak vs. BOS (1-3—4)...Tampa Bay is 6-3-1 in their last 10 home games vs. BOS and 3-6-1 in the last 10 meetings overall...The Bolts are 36-62- 10 with nine ties all-time vs. BOS, including a home record of 24-24-6 with three ties...Vincent Lecavalier (20-29—49) holds the Lightning franchise records for career points and assists vs. BOS while Stamkos (27-14—41) leads the way in goals.
Injuries
Haydn Fleury - Lower-body, Day-to-day
Victor Hedman - Lower-body, Day-to-day
Brayden Point - Lower-body, Day-to-day
Mikhail Sergachev – Lower-body, Out
The Road Ahead
Saturday, March 30 vs. New York Islanders - Get Tickets
Monday, April 1 vs. Detroit Red Wings - Get Tickets
Wednesday, April 3 at Toronto Maple Leafs