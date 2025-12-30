Nuts & Bolts: Spending New Year's Eve in Anaheim

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday:
When: Sunday, December 28 - 5 p.m. ET
Where: Benchmark International Arena - Tampa, FL
TV coverage: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (check local listings)
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7
Stream: TampaBayLightning.com/Stream Now
Lines from Saturday's game (subject to change)
Gage Goncalves - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov
Jake Guentzel - Anthony Cirelli - Oliver Bjorkstrand
Pontus Holmberg - Yanni Gourde - Zemgus Girgensons
Curits Douglas - Nick Paul - Scott Sabourin
Defensemen
JJ Moser - Darren Raddysh
Charle-Edouard D'Astous - Max Crozier
Declan Carlile - Steven Santini
Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Sunday's Matchup
The Lightning will host Montreal for the first time this season on Sunday to close their Atlantic Division back-to-back...Tampa Bay won the first matchup between the teams on Dec. 9 in Montreal 6-1 behind two goals from Darren Raddysh and 26 saves from goalie Jonas Johansson...The teams return to Tampa again on March 31 before closing the season series on April 9 in Canada...Tampa Bay holds a 62-41-17 all-time record against the Canadiens, including a 31-16-13 pace on home ice... Raddysh joins Nikita Kucherov (1-1—2) and Brayden Point (1-1—2) as the team’s co-leaders in scoring against Montreal this season...Victor Hedman is the franchise’s career offensive leader versus Montreal, scoring 10-41—51 in 52 games. Kucherov is the next active Bolt with 18-28—46 in 39 games...Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy is 16-3-2 with a .931 save percentage and two shutouts over his NHL career against the Canadiens, while Johansson is 2-1-0 with a .913 save percentage with Tampa Bay.
The Road Ahead
Wednesday, December 31 at Anaheim Ducks
Thursday, January 1 at Los Angeles Kings
Saturday, January 3 at San Jose Sharks