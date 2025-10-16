Nuts & Bolts: Second back-to-back of the trip opens in Detroit

Tampa Bay visits Little Caesars Arena for a divisional matchup against the Red Wings on Friday

TBLatDET_101725_Nuts&Bolts
By Benjamin Pierce
TampaBayLightning.com

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against Detroit on Friday.

When: Friday, October 17 - 7 p.m. ET
Where: Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, MI
TV coverage: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (check local listings)
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7
Stream: TampaBayLightning.com/Stream Now

Lines from Tuesday's game (subject to change)
Forwards
Brandon Hagel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov
Jake Guentzel - Anthony Cirelli - Gage Goncalves
Pontus Holmberg - Yanni Gourde - Oliver Bjorkstrand
Mitchell Chaffee - Conor Geekie - Curtis Douglas

Defensemen
Victor Hedman - JJ Moser
Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg - Max Crozier

Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson

Friday's Matchup
The Tampa Bay Lightning begin their second road back-to-back of the week with an Atlantic Division clash against the Detroit Red Wings at 7 p.m. Friday...Tampa Bay is 40-37-6 all-time against Detroit, including 16-22- 3 on the road...Friday marks the first of four games between the teams this season...Nikita Kucherov is the franchise’s career scoring leader against the Red Wings, posting 21-31—52 in 40 games. Steven Stamkos is second with 23-19—42 in 42 games, followed by Victor Hedman (5-36—41 in 48 GP)...The Lightning went 2-1-1 against the Red Wings last season, outscoring Detroit 14-10...Kucherov (1-5—6) co-led Tampa Bay in scoring against Detroit in 2024-25, tying Brandon Hagel’s 2-4—6 in four games...Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy started all four games against the Red Wings last season, going 2-1-1 with a .932 save percentage... Vasilevskiy is 16-5-1 in his career against Detroit with a .929 save percentage with one shutout, while Jonas Johansson is 0-1-0 as a Bolt....Johansson is 0-1-1 with an .871 save percentage in his NHL career against the Red Wings.

Item of the Game
Lululemon New Product
The latest exclusive product drop from Lululemon is here! Check out and gear up with the latest styles, available in store at Benchmark International Arena and online at TampaBaySports.com, while supplies last.

The Road Ahead
Saturday, October 18 at Columbus Blue Jackets
Thursday, October 23 vs. Chicago Blackhawks
Saturday, October 25 vs. Anaheim Ducks

