The Backcheck: Tampa Bay Lightning rally late but fall to Buffalo Sabres in OT

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Buffalo Sabres 3, Tampa Bay Lightning 2 - OT

Recap: Buffalo Sabres 3, Tampa Bay Lightning 2 - OT

Emmy Award-winning behind the scenes series, 'Recharge, presented by Pepsi', set to return for a fifth season this week

Nuts & Bolts: Road trip wraps up in Buffalo

The Backcheck: Lightning drop second straight contest, falling 5-2 to the Senators

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Ottawa Senators 5, Tampa Bay Lightning 2

Final | Lightning 2, Senators 5

Nuts & Bolts: Tail end of the weekend back-to-back

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Detroit Red Wings 6, Tampa Bay Lightning 4

Final | Tampa Bay Lightning 4, Detroit 6

Nuts & Bolts: Off to Detroit for the season's first road trip

Tampa Bay Lightning announce new podcasts as part of the "Lightning Audio Network"

Big Suits & Big Bois: Sights and sounds from a singular Bolts GAME ONe 

Tampa Bay Lightning re-assign forward Alex Barre-Boulet to Syracuse Crunch

The Backcheck: Tampa Bay Lightning down Nashville Predators to open 2023-24

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Tampa Bay Lightning 5, Nashville Predators 3

Final | Tampa Bay Lightning 5, Nashville Predators 3

Nuts & Bolts: Season's first homestand begins Thursday

Tampa Bay returns home and will try to snap a three-game skid when they host the Canucks

Nuts & Bolts Vancouver
By Chris Krenn
@Chris_Krenn TampaBayLightning.com

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Canucks on Thursday.

When: Thursday, October 19 - 7 p.m. ET
Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL
TV coverage: Bally Sports (check local listings)
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7
Where to stream it: BallySports.com

Projected Lineup (subject to change)
Forwards
Brandon Hagel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov
Tanner Jeannot - Anthony Cirelli - Mikey Eyssimont
Conor Sheary - Nick Paul - Alex Barre-Boulet
Austin Watson - Luke Glendening - Waltteri Merela

Defensemen
Victor Hedman - Erik Cernak
Mikhail Sergachev - Darren Raddysh
Zach Bogosian - Nick Perbix

Goaltenders
Jonas Johansson
Matt Tomkins

Thursday's Matchup
The Lightning and the Canucks are playing the first of two matchups this season, the only meeting at AMALIE Arena...The Bolts posted a 2-0-0 record vs. VAN last season, winning the two matchups by a combined score of 10-6...Steven Stamkos (4-1—5) led Tampa Bay in goals and points vs. VAN last season, while Brayden Point (1-3—4) and Alex Killorn (1-3—4) were tied for the team lead in assists...Stamkos has picked up points in 14 of his 18 career games vs. VAN (16-11—27) and has scored goals in five of his last six contests vs. VAN (7-3—10)...Nikita Kucherov has posted a multi-point effort in eight of his last 11 games vs. VAN (6-10—16), including five of the his last six matchups vs. VAN (4-6—10)...Point has recorded two straight multi-point games vs. VAN (1-3—4) and has found the scoresheet in six of his last seven contests vs. VAN (4-7—11)... Brandon Hagel has notched three points in his two career games vs. VAN (1-2—3) since joining the Lightning...Nick Perbix posted a multi-point effort (0-2—2) in his one career game vs. VAN...Victor Hedman has points in seven of his last 10 contests vs. VAN (4-5—9)...Erik Cernak has four points in six career games vs. VAN (1-3—4)...Tampa Bay is 6-3-1 in their last 10 home games vs. VAN and 8-2-0 in the last 10 meetings overall...The Lightning are 19-17-3 with two ties all-time vs. VAN, including a home record of 11-8-2...The Bolts have won six consecutive contests vs. VAN...Tamp Bay has scored four or more goals in seven of their last nine games vs. VAN (total: 40 goals)...Stamkos (16-11—27) holds the Lightning franchise records for career goals and points vs. VAN.

Injuries
Tyler Motte - Upper-body, out
Steven Stamkos - Lower-body, out
Andrei Vasilevskiy - Back, out

Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game
Halloween 2023 Inflatable Pumpkin
Show your Lightning spirit this Halloween with this inflatable pumpkin. Now available at AMALIE Arena and online at TampaBaySports.com, while supplies last.

The Road Ahead
Saturday, October 21 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs - Buy Tickets
Tuesday, October 24 vs. Carolina Hurricanes - Buy Tickets
Thursday, October 26 vs. San Jose Sharks - Buy Tickets