Nuts & Bolts: Season's first homestand begins Thursday

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Canucks on Thursday.

When: Thursday, October 19 - 7 p.m. ET

Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL

TV coverage: Bally Sports (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Where to stream it: BallySports.com

Projected Lineup (subject to change)

Forwards

Brandon Hagel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Tanner Jeannot - Anthony Cirelli - Mikey Eyssimont

Conor Sheary - Nick Paul - Alex Barre-Boulet

Austin Watson - Luke Glendening - Waltteri Merela

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - Erik Cernak

Mikhail Sergachev - Darren Raddysh

Zach Bogosian - Nick Perbix

Goaltenders

Jonas Johansson

Matt Tomkins

Thursday's Matchup

The Lightning and the Canucks are playing the first of two matchups this season, the only meeting at AMALIE Arena...The Bolts posted a 2-0-0 record vs. VAN last season, winning the two matchups by a combined score of 10-6...Steven Stamkos (4-1—5) led Tampa Bay in goals and points vs. VAN last season, while Brayden Point (1-3—4) and Alex Killorn (1-3—4) were tied for the team lead in assists...Stamkos has picked up points in 14 of his 18 career games vs. VAN (16-11—27) and has scored goals in five of his last six contests vs. VAN (7-3—10)...Nikita Kucherov has posted a multi-point effort in eight of his last 11 games vs. VAN (6-10—16), including five of the his last six matchups vs. VAN (4-6—10)...Point has recorded two straight multi-point games vs. VAN (1-3—4) and has found the scoresheet in six of his last seven contests vs. VAN (4-7—11)... Brandon Hagel has notched three points in his two career games vs. VAN (1-2—3) since joining the Lightning...Nick Perbix posted a multi-point effort (0-2—2) in his one career game vs. VAN...Victor Hedman has points in seven of his last 10 contests vs. VAN (4-5—9)...Erik Cernak has four points in six career games vs. VAN (1-3—4)...Tampa Bay is 6-3-1 in their last 10 home games vs. VAN and 8-2-0 in the last 10 meetings overall...The Lightning are 19-17-3 with two ties all-time vs. VAN, including a home record of 11-8-2...The Bolts have won six consecutive contests vs. VAN...Tamp Bay has scored four or more goals in seven of their last nine games vs. VAN (total: 40 goals)...Stamkos (16-11—27) holds the Lightning franchise records for career goals and points vs. VAN.

Injuries

Tyler Motte - Upper-body, out

Steven Stamkos - Lower-body, out

Andrei Vasilevskiy - Back, out

Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game

Halloween 2023 Inflatable Pumpkin

Show your Lightning spirit this Halloween with this inflatable pumpkin. Now available at AMALIE Arena and online at TampaBaySports.com, while supplies last.

The Road Ahead

Saturday, October 21 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs - Buy Tickets

Tuesday, October 24 vs. Carolina Hurricanes - Buy Tickets

Thursday, October 26 vs. San Jose Sharks - Buy Tickets