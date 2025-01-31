Nuts & Bolts: Saturday night tilt against the Islanders

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the New York Islanders on Saturday.
When: Saturday, February 1 - 7:00 p.m. ET
Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL
TV coverage: FanDuel Sports Network
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7
Stream: FanDuelSportsNetwork.com
Lines from Thursday's Game (subject to change)
Forwards
Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Conor Geekie
Zemgus Girgensons - Nick Paul - Gage Goncalves
Mitchell Chaffee - Luke Glendening - Cam Atkinson
Defensemen
Victor Hedman - Darren Raddysh
Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak
Declan Carlile - Nick Perbix
Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Saturday's Matchup
The Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Islanders will face off for the first time this season when the Islanders visit AMALIE Arena on Saturday...Tampa Bay is 58-45-9 all-time against New York, includ- ing 33-17-6 at home...Tampa Bay went 2-1-0 against the Islanders in 2023-24...Vincent Lecavalier (23-23—46 in 50 games) and Steven Stamkos (22-24—46 in 46 games) co-lead the franchise in career scoring against New York...Forward Nikita Kucherov leads active players with 9-21—30 in 29 games against the Islanders, and Victor Hedman is second among active Bolts with 5-16—21 in 39 games...Kucherov led the Lightning last season against New York, scoring 2-4—6 in three games... Hedman (0-5—5) joined Anthony Cirelli (2-2—4), Brandon Hagel (1-3—4) and defenseman Darren Raddysh (1-2—3) in averaging a point per game against the Islanders...Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy is 13-4-0 against New York in his career with a .937 save percentage...Vasilevskiy was 2-0 against New York last season with a .952 save percentage...Jonas Johansson went 0-1 with a .750 SV%.
The Road Ahead
Tuesday, February 4 vs. Ottawa Senators
Thursday, February 6 vs. Ottawa Senators
Saturday, February 8 at Detroit Red Wings