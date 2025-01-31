Nuts & Bolts: Saturday night tilt against the Islanders

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the New York Islanders on Saturday.

When: Saturday, February 1 - 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL

TV coverage: FanDuel Sports Network

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Stream: FanDuelSportsNetwork.com

Lines from Thursday's Game (subject to change)

Forwards

Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Conor Geekie

Zemgus Girgensons - Nick Paul - Gage Goncalves

Mitchell Chaffee - Luke Glendening - Cam Atkinson

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - Darren Raddysh

Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak

Declan Carlile - Nick Perbix

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Saturday's Matchup

The Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Islanders will face off for the first time this season when the Islanders visit AMALIE Arena on Saturday...Tampa Bay is 58-45-9 all-time against New York, includ- ing 33-17-6 at home...Tampa Bay went 2-1-0 against the Islanders in 2023-24...Vincent Lecavalier (23-23—46 in 50 games) and Steven Stamkos (22-24—46 in 46 games) co-lead the franchise in career scoring against New York...Forward Nikita Kucherov leads active players with 9-21—30 in 29 games against the Islanders, and Victor Hedman is second among active Bolts with 5-16—21 in 39 games...Kucherov led the Lightning last season against New York, scoring 2-4—6 in three games... Hedman (0-5—5) joined Anthony Cirelli (2-2—4), Brandon Hagel (1-3—4) and defenseman Darren Raddysh (1-2—3) in averaging a point per game against the Islanders...Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy is 13-4-0 against New York in his career with a .937 save percentage...Vasilevskiy was 2-0 against New York last season with a .952 save percentage...Jonas Johansson went 0-1 with a .750 SV%.

Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game

First of the Month Sale

Visit TampaBaySports.com today for the February 1st of the Month Sale, with 50% or more off select Lightning products. Shop today only, online at TampaBaySports.com, while supplies last.

The Road Ahead

Tuesday, February 4 vs. Ottawa Senators

Thursday, February 6 vs. Ottawa Senators

Saturday, February 8 at Detroit Red Wings