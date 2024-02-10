Nuts & Bolts: Road trip continues against the Blue Jackets

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday.

When: Saturday, February 10 - 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Nationwide Arena - Columbus, OH

TV coverage: Bally Sports (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Where to stream it: BallySports.com

Lines from Thursday's game (subject to change)

Nick Paul - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Steven Stamkos - Anthony Cirelli - Brandon Hagel

Mikey Eyssimont - Tyler Motte - Conor Sheary

Alex Barre-Boulet - Luke Glendening - Mitchell Chaffee

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - Darren Raddysh

Mikhail Sergachev - Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg - Nick Perbix

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Saturday's Matchup

The Lightning and Blue Jackets are playing the second of three matchups this season and the second of two meetings at Nationwide Arena...The Bolts fell to CBJ in the first meeting this season with a 4-2 loss Nov. 2 at Nationwide Arena...Erik Cernak (0-1—1), Conor Sheary (1-0—1) and Steven Stamkos (1-1—2) found the scoresheet in the defeat...Nikita Kucherov has picked up points in 11 of his last 13 games vs. CBJ (12-16—28) and has posted a multi-point effort in nine of the 13 contests...Kucherov has posted 11 points over his last seven games at CBJ (6-5—11)...Stamkos has pointed in eight of his last 10 contests vs. CBJ (6-9—15) and is riding a five-game point streak at CBJ (4-4—8)...Stamkos has found the scoresheet in 12 of his 16 career games at CBJ (9-10—19)...Victor Hedman has picked up points in seven of his last eight contests vs. CBJ (1-10—11) with at least one assist in each of those seven games...Hedman has points in 15 of his last 21 games vs. CBJ (3-19—22) and eight of his last 11 at CBJ (1-10—11)...Brayden Point has scored a goal in two of his last three contests vs. CBJ (2-0—2) and has 12 points over his last 11 games at CBJ (4-8—12)...In 18 career starts vs. CBJ, Andrei Vasilevskiy is 14-4-0 with a .926 save percentage, 2.22 goals against average and three shutouts...The Lightning have scored three or more goals in eight of their last 11 contests vs. CBJ (total: 45 goals)...The Bolts are 6-4-0 in their last 10 games at CBJ and 8-2-0 in the last 10 meetings overall...Tampa Bay is 31-15-0 with one tie all-time vs. CBJ, including a road record of 13- 10-0 with one tie...Stamkos (16-19—35) holds the Lightning franchise record for career goals vs. CBJ and is tied with Kucherov (13-22—35) for the all-time lead in points.

Injuries

Haydn Fleury – Upper-body, day-to-day

Mikhail Sergachev – Lower-body, day-to-day

Tanner Jeannot – Lower-body, week-to-week

Austin Watson – Lower-body, week-to-week

The Road Ahead

Tuesday, February 13 at Boston Bruins

Thursday, February 15 vs. Colorado Avalanche - Buy Tickets

Saturday, February 17 vs. Florida Panthers- Buy Tickets