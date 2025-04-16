Nuts & Bolts: Regular season finale in New York

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the New York Rangers on Thursday.

When: Thursday, April 17 - 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

TV coverage: FanDuel Sports Network Florida (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Stream: FanDuelSportsNetwork.com

Lines from Tuesday's game (subject to change)

Forwards

Yanni Gourde - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Jake Guentzel

Conor Geekie - Nick Paul - Gage Goncalves

Zemgus Girgensons - Mitchell Chaffee

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - JJ Moser

Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg - Nick Perbix

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Tuesday's Matchup

Tampa Bay will close the 2024-25 NHL regular season with a road matchup against the New York Rangers on Thursday at Madison Square Garden...Tampa Bay is 47-26-8 this season, a record helped by a 2-0 run against the Rangers. Tampa Bay won a Dec. 28 game 6-2 before taking a road game by a 5-1 score on April 7...Brayden Point (3-3—6) and Nikita Kucherov (2-4—6) co-lead the Lightning in scoring against the Rangers this season, while Jake Guentzel (1-4—5) has five points...Bolts goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy is 2-0-0 with a .964 save percentage against New York this season...Tampa Bay is 53-49-12 all-time against New York, including 25-29-4 on the road...Martin St. Louis is the franchise’s leader in career scoring against New York with 20-26—46 in 46 games...Kucherov ranks third all-time and leads active Bolts with 10-27—37 in 29 games...Point is the next active player with 12-14—26 in 21 career matchups...Vasilevksiy is 7-8-2 in his NHL career against the Rangers with a .915 SV%, while Jonas Johansson awaits his first start against the Rangers as a member of the Lightning.

Item of the Game

