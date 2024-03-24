Nuts & Bolts: One more for the Lightning out west

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday.
When: Sunday, March 24 - 8:30 p.m. ET
Where: Honda Center - Anaheim, CA
TV coverage: Bally Sports (check local listings)
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7
Where to stream it: BallySports.com
Lines from Saturday's Game Practice (subject to change)
Anthony Duclair - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Steven Stamkos
Mitchell Chaffee - Nick Paul - Mikey Eyssimont
Tanner Jeannot - Luke Glendening - Tyler Motte
Defensemen
Victor Hedman - Darren Raddysh
Matt Dumba - Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg - Nick Perbix
Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Injuries
Mikhail Sergachev – Lower-body, Out
Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game
GFORE New Product Drop
Fresh for Spring, check out the new GFORE product drop today! Available in store at AMALIE Arena and online at TampaBaySports.com, while supplies last.
The Road Ahead
Wednesday, March 27 vs. Boston Bruins - Get Tickets
Saturday, March 30 vs. New York Islanders - Get Tickets
Monday, April 1 vs. Detroit Red Wings - Get Tickets