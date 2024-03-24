Nuts & Bolts: One more for the Lightning out west

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday.

When: Sunday, March 24 - 8:30 p.m. ET

Where: Honda Center - Anaheim, CA

TV coverage: Bally Sports (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Where to stream it: BallySports.com

Lines from Saturday's Game Practice (subject to change)

Anthony Duclair - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Steven Stamkos

Mitchell Chaffee - Nick Paul - Mikey Eyssimont

Tanner Jeannot - Luke Glendening - Tyler Motte

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - Darren Raddysh

Matt Dumba - Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg - Nick Perbix

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Injuries

Mikhail Sergachev – Lower-body, Out

The Road Ahead

Wednesday, March 27 vs. Boston Bruins - Get Tickets

Saturday, March 30 vs. New York Islanders - Get Tickets

Monday, April 1 vs. Detroit Red Wings - Get Tickets