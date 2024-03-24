Nuts & Bolts: One more for the Lightning out west

Tampa Bay wraps up the five-game trip on Sunday in Anaheim

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday.

When: Sunday, March 24 - 8:30 p.m. ET
Where: Honda Center - Anaheim, CA
TV coverage: Bally Sports (check local listings)
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7
Where to stream it: BallySports.com

Lines from Saturday's Game Practice (subject to change)
Anthony Duclair - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Steven Stamkos
Mitchell Chaffee - Nick Paul - Mikey Eyssimont
Tanner Jeannot - Luke Glendening - Tyler Motte

Defensemen
Victor Hedman - Darren Raddysh
Matt Dumba - Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg - Nick Perbix

Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson

Injuries
Mikhail Sergachev – Lower-body, Out

The Road Ahead
Wednesday, March 27 vs. Boston Bruins - Get Tickets
Saturday, March 30 vs. New York Islanders - Get Tickets
Monday, April 1 vs. Detroit Red Wings - Get Tickets

