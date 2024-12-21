Nuts & Bolts: Kicking off a home-and-home vs. Florida

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Florida Panthers on Sunday.
When: Sunday, December 22 - 5 p.m. ET
Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL
TV coverage: FanDuel Sports Network
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7
Stream: FanDuelSportsNetwork.com
Lines from Saturday's practice (subject to change)
Forwards
Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Conor Geekie
Gage Goncalves - Nick Paul - Mitchell Chaffee
Zemgus Girgensons - Luke Glendening - Mikey Eyssimont
Defensemen
Victor Hedman - Darren Raddysh
Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg - Nick Perbix
Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Sunday's Matchup
The 2024-25 NHL Florida fight begins on Sunday when the Tampa Bay Lightning host the Florida Panthers in the first half of a back-to-back...The Lightning will also visit the Panthers on Monday... Sunday marks the first of four games between the teams this season after Florida defeated Tampa Bay in five games in the first round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs...The Lightning are 70-64-23 all-time against the Panthers, who won the Stanley Cup after going 2-1-0 against Tampa Bay during the 2023-24 regular season..Florida won 3-2 on Dec. 27 before also taking a Feb. 17 game by a 9-2 score...Tampa Bay won the season finale 5-3 on March 16...Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov each had 2-2—4 against Florida last season, while Brandon Hagel (1-2—3) and Victor Hedman (0-3—3) both had three points...Stamkos leads the Lightning in career scoring against the Panthers (41-40—81)...Hedman leads active Lightning players with 7-38—45 in 64 games, and Kucherov has 19-25—44 in 34 career games against Florida...Andrei Vasilevskiy is 16-13-1 against Florida with a .911 save percentage...The goalie went 1-2-0 versus the Panthers last season, posting an .883 SV%.
Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game
Limited Edition Holiday Puck
The third holiday collection puck for the 2024 season has arrived. Add this Tampa Bay Lightning Holiday Puck to your collection. Available in store at Amalie Arena and online at TampaBaySports.com, while supplies last.
The Road Ahead
Monday, December 23 at Florida Panthers
Saturday, December 28 vs. New York Rangers