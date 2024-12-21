Nuts & Bolts: Kicking off a home-and-home vs. Florida

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Florida Panthers on Sunday.

When: Sunday, December 22 - 5 p.m. ET

Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL

TV coverage: FanDuel Sports Network

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Stream: FanDuelSportsNetwork.com

Lines from Saturday's practice (subject to change)

Forwards

Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Conor Geekie

Gage Goncalves - Nick Paul - Mitchell Chaffee

Zemgus Girgensons - Luke Glendening - Mikey Eyssimont

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - Darren Raddysh

Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg - Nick Perbix

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Sunday's Matchup

The 2024-25 NHL Florida fight begins on Sunday when the Tampa Bay Lightning host the Florida Panthers in the first half of a back-to-back...The Lightning will also visit the Panthers on Monday... Sunday marks the first of four games between the teams this season after Florida defeated Tampa Bay in five games in the first round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs...The Lightning are 70-64-23 all-time against the Panthers, who won the Stanley Cup after going 2-1-0 against Tampa Bay during the 2023-24 regular season..Florida won 3-2 on Dec. 27 before also taking a Feb. 17 game by a 9-2 score...Tampa Bay won the season finale 5-3 on March 16...Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov each had 2-2—4 against Florida last season, while Brandon Hagel (1-2—3) and Victor Hedman (0-3—3) both had three points...Stamkos leads the Lightning in career scoring against the Panthers (41-40—81)...Hedman leads active Lightning players with 7-38—45 in 64 games, and Kucherov has 19-25—44 in 34 career games against Florida...Andrei Vasilevskiy is 16-13-1 against Florida with a .911 save percentage...The goalie went 1-2-0 versus the Panthers last season, posting an .883 SV%.

Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game

Limited Edition Holiday Puck

The third holiday collection puck for the 2024 season has arrived. Add this Tampa Bay Lightning Holiday Puck to your collection. Available in store at Amalie Arena and online at TampaBaySports.com, while supplies last.

The Road Ahead

Monday, December 23 at Florida Panthers

Saturday, December 28 vs. New York Rangers