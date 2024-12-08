Nuts & Bolts: Headed north of the border to Vancouver

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday.

When: Sunday, December 8 - 4 p.m. ET

Where: Rogers Arena - Vancouver, BC

TV coverage: FanDuel Sports Network

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Stream: FanDuelSportsNetwork.com

Lines from Saturday's practice (subject to change)

Forwards

Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Nick Paul

Gage Goncalves - Conor Geekie - Cam Atkinson/Mitchell Chaffee

Zemgus Girgensons - Luke Glendening - Mikey Eyssimont

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - J.J. Moser

Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg - Nick Perbix

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Sunday's Matchup

Tampa Bay will go for the season series sweep against the Vancouver Canucks when the teams play at Rogers Arena in Vancouver on Sunday...Tampa Bay beat Vancouver 4-1 on Oct. 15...Brayden Point, Brandon Hagel, Nick Paul and Anthony Cirelli each had two points in the win...Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 26 of 27 shots for the win in net...The Lightning split the 2023-24 season series with Vancouver, winning 4-3 in October before a 4-1 loss on Dec. 12...Tampa Bay is 21-18-5 all-time against the Canucks, including 7-1-0 across the past five seasons...Steven Stamkos is the all-time leader for the Bolts in scoring against the Canucks with 16-12—28 in 20 games. Nikita Kucherov has 10-11—21 in 18 games...Brayden Point is next among active Bolts with 6-9—15 in 14 games... Vasilevskiy is 9-3-0 in his career against Vancouver with a .924 save percentage...Jonas Johansson defeated Vancouver in his lone start against the Canucks as a Bolt on Oct. 19, 2023, stopping 26 of 29 shots for an .897 save percentage.

The Road Ahead

Tuesday, December 10 at Edmonton Oilers

Thursday, December 12 at Calgary Flames

Saturday, December 14, at Seattle Kraken