Nuts & Bolts: Going for three-straight wins on Saturday

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday.

When: Saturday, January 13 - 7 p.m. ET

Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL

TV coverage: Bally Sports (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Where to stream it: BallySports.com

Lines from Friday's Practice (subject to change)

Forwards

Steven Stamkos - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Nick Paul

Gage Goncalves - Tyler Motte - Conor Sheary

Austin Watson - Luke Glendening - Mikey Eyssimont

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - Nick Perbix

Calvin de Haan - Darren Raddysh

Emile Lilleberg - Philippe Myers

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Saturday's Matchup

The Lightning and Ducks are playing the first of two matchups this season and the only meeting at AMALIE Arena...The Bolts posted a 2-0-0 record vs. ANA last season, winning the two games by a combined score of 10-3...Nick Perbix (0-4—4) led all Tampa Bay skaters in points and assists vs. ANA last season, while Nick Paul (2-1—3) paced the team in goals...Nikita Kucherov is riding a three-game point streak vs. ANA (2-1—3) and has found the scoresheet in eight of the last nine meetings (5-6—11)...Kucherov has found the scoresheet in seven of his eight career home contests vs. ANA (4-7—11)...Steven Stamkos has recorded 16 points in 17 career games vs. ANA (7-9—16)...Brayden Point has picked up seven points over his last eight contests vs. ANA (5-2—7)...Anthony Cirelli is riding a five-game point streak vs. ANA (4-4—8) with three multi-point efforts during that span...In seven career starts vs. ANA, Andrei Vasilevskiy is 5-1-0 with a .925 save percentage, 2.30 goals against average and one assist...The Bolts are 8-2-0 in their last 10 home games vs. ANA and 7-3-0 in the last 10 meetings overall...Tampa Bay is 22-14-5 with one tie all-time vs. ANA, including a home record of 12-8-1...Kucherov (8-10—18) holds the Lightning franchise records for career goals and points vs. ANA, while Vincent Lecavalier (1-11—12) leads the way in assists.

Injuries

Haydn Fleury - Upper-body - Week-to-Week

Mikhail Sergachev - Upper-body - Week-to-Week

Tanner Jeannot - Lower-body - Week-to-Week

Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game

Gasparilla Lululemon Drop

Your favorite collab is bringing two new Gasparilla styles to your wardrobe. Check out the men's and women's Lululemon by Tampa Bay Lightning Gasparilla fleece items, available in store at AMALIE Arena and online at TampaBaySports.com, while supplies last.

The Road Ahead

Thursday, January 18 vs. Minnesota Wild - Buy Tickets

Saturday, January 20 at Buffalo Sabres

Sunday, January 21 at Detroit Red Wings