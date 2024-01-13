Nuts & Bolts: Going for three-straight wins on Saturday

The homestand continues against the Ducks

TBLvsANA_011324_Nuts&Bolts
By Chris Krenn
@Chris_Krenn TampaBayLightning.com

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday.

When: Saturday, January 13 - 7 p.m. ET
Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL
TV coverage: Bally Sports (check local listings)
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7
Where to stream it: BallySports.com

Lines from Friday's Practice (subject to change)
Forwards
Steven Stamkos - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Nick Paul
Gage Goncalves - Tyler Motte - Conor Sheary
Austin Watson - Luke Glendening - Mikey Eyssimont

Defensemen
Victor Hedman - Nick Perbix
Calvin de Haan - Darren Raddysh
Emile Lilleberg - Philippe Myers

Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson

Saturday's Matchup
The Lightning and Ducks are playing the first of two matchups this season and the only meeting at AMALIE Arena...The Bolts posted a 2-0-0 record vs. ANA last season, winning the two games by a combined score of 10-3...Nick Perbix (0-4—4) led all Tampa Bay skaters in points and assists vs. ANA last season, while Nick Paul (2-1—3) paced the team in goals...Nikita Kucherov is riding a three-game point streak vs. ANA (2-1—3) and has found the scoresheet in eight of the last nine meetings (5-6—11)...Kucherov has found the scoresheet in seven of his eight career home contests vs. ANA (4-7—11)...Steven Stamkos has recorded 16 points in 17 career games vs. ANA (7-9—16)...Brayden Point has picked up seven points over his last eight contests vs. ANA (5-2—7)...Anthony Cirelli is riding a five-game point streak vs. ANA (4-4—8) with three multi-point efforts during that span...In seven career starts vs. ANA, Andrei Vasilevskiy is 5-1-0 with a .925 save percentage, 2.30 goals against average and one assist...The Bolts are 8-2-0 in their last 10 home games vs. ANA and 7-3-0 in the last 10 meetings overall...Tampa Bay is 22-14-5 with one tie all-time vs. ANA, including a home record of 12-8-1...Kucherov (8-10—18) holds the Lightning franchise records for career goals and points vs. ANA, while Vincent Lecavalier (1-11—12) leads the way in assists.

Injuries
Haydn Fleury - Upper-body - Week-to-Week
Mikhail Sergachev - Upper-body - Week-to-Week
Tanner Jeannot - Lower-body - Week-to-Week

Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game
Gasparilla Lululemon Drop
Your favorite collab is bringing two new Gasparilla styles to your wardrobe. Check out the men's and women's Lululemon by Tampa Bay Lightning Gasparilla fleece items, available in store at AMALIE Arena and online at TampaBaySports.com, while supplies last.

The Road Ahead
Thursday, January 18 vs. Minnesota Wild - Buy Tickets
Saturday, January 20 at Buffalo Sabres
Sunday, January 21 at Detroit Red Wings

News Feed

LIGHTNING RECALL DEFENSEMAN MAX CROZIER FROM SYRACUSE

Lightning recall D Max Crozier from Syracuse
The Backcheck: The Tampa Bay Lightning win their second-straight OT contest over the New Jersey Devils

The Backcheck: The Lightning win their second-straight OT contest over the Devils
Mishkin's Extra Shift: Tampa Bay Lightning 4, New Jersey Devils 3

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 4, Devils 3
Recap: Tampa Bay Lightning 4, New Jersey Devils 3 - OT

Recap: Lightning 4, Devils 3 - OT
Philip Martin honored as Lightning Community Hero

Philip Martin honored as Lightning Community Hero
Tampa Bay Lightning recall forward Gage Goncalves from Syracuse Crunch

Lightning recall forward Gage Goncalves from Syracuse
Puck Artist Spotlight: Chad Atkinson

Puck Artist Spotlight: Chad Atkinson
Nuts & Bolts: Eastern Conference matchup vs. the New Jersey Devils

Nuts & Bolts: Eastern Conference matchup vs. the Devils
The Best Gasparilla Merch Is Parade & Game Day Ready

The Best Gasparilla Merch Is Parade & Game Day Ready
The Backcheck: Tampa Bay Lightning rally late, defeat Los Angeles Kings on Perbix's OT winner

The Backcheck: Bolts rally late, defeat Kings on Perbix's OT winner
Mishkin's Extra Shift: Tampa Bay Lightning 3, Los Angeles Kings 2 - OT

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 3, Kings 2 - OT
Recap: Tampa Bay Lightning 3, Los Angeles Kings 2 - OT

Recap: Lightning 3, Kings 2 - OT
Michael Igel honored as Lightning Community Hero

Michael Igel honored as Lightning Community Hero
Lightning Alumni Weekend events to go on sale this week

Lightning Alumni Weekend events to go on sale this week
Nuts & Bolts: Tampa Bay Lightning host Los Angeles Kings to kick off homestand 

Nuts & Bolts: Lightning host Kings to kick off homestand 
LIGHTNING RE-ASSIGN D JACK THOMPSON TO SYRACUSE

Lightning re-assign D Jack Thompson to Syracuse
The Backcheck: Tampa Bay Lightning close out road trip with 7-3 loss to Boston Bruins

The Backcheck: Lightning close out road trip with 7-3 loss to Bruins
Mishkin's Extra Shift: Boston Bruins 7, Tampa Bay Lightning 3

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Bruins 7, Lightning 3