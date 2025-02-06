Nuts & Bolts: Going for a second-straight win over Ottawa

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday.
When: Thursday, February 6 - 7:00 p.m. ET
Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL
TV coverage: FanDuel Sports Network
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7
Stream: FanDuelSportsNetwork.com
Lines from Tuesday's Game (subject to change)
Forwards
Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Mikey Eyssimont
Zemgus Girgensons - Nick Paul - Gage Goncalves
Mitchell Chaffee - Luke Glendening - Cam Atkinson
Defensemen
Victor Hedman - Darren Raddysh
Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg - Nick Perbix
Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Brandon Halverson
Thursday's Matchup
AMALIE Arena on Thursday will play host to an Atlantic Division clash between the Lightning and Ottawa Senators for the second time in three days...Tampa Bay is 1-1 against Ottawa this season, including a 5-4 loss Oct. 19 in Ottawa and Tuesday’s 4-3 win...Anthony Cirelli (0-2—2) and Nikita Kucherov (1-1—2) each had two points on Oct. 19...The Lightning are 51-56-11 all-time against Ot- tawa, including 29-24-6 at AMALIE Arena...Tampa Bay is 8-7-1 against the Senators since 2019-20... Ottawa took the 2023-24 season series with a 2-1-1 record...Brayden Point (5-2—7) and Kucherov (1-6—7) co-led the Lightning in scoring against Ottawa last season...Kucherov leads the franchise in career scoring against Ottawa with 15-36—51 in 37 games. Defenseman Victor Hedman ranks sec- ond among active players with 14-27—41 in 50 games...Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy has started both games against the Senators and is 11-7-0 with an .891 career save percentage against the team.
Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game
New Era 3rd Jersey Headwear Collection
The latest 3rd Jersey drop is here! Check out the new headwear collection by New Era today. Available in store at Amalie Arena and online at TampaBaySports.com, while supplies last.
The Road Ahead
Saturday, February 8 at Detroit Red Wings
Sunday, February 9 at Montreal Canadiens
Sunday, February 23 vs. Seattle Kraken