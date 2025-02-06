Nuts & Bolts: Going for a second-straight win over Ottawa

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday.

When: Thursday, February 6 - 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL

TV coverage: FanDuel Sports Network

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Stream: FanDuelSportsNetwork.com

Lines from Tuesday's Game (subject to change)

Forwards

Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Mikey Eyssimont

Zemgus Girgensons - Nick Paul - Gage Goncalves

Mitchell Chaffee - Luke Glendening - Cam Atkinson

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - Darren Raddysh

Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg - Nick Perbix

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Brandon Halverson

Thursday's Matchup

AMALIE Arena on Thursday will play host to an Atlantic Division clash between the Lightning and Ottawa Senators for the second time in three days...Tampa Bay is 1-1 against Ottawa this season, including a 5-4 loss Oct. 19 in Ottawa and Tuesday’s 4-3 win...Anthony Cirelli (0-2—2) and Nikita Kucherov (1-1—2) each had two points on Oct. 19...The Lightning are 51-56-11 all-time against Ot- tawa, including 29-24-6 at AMALIE Arena...Tampa Bay is 8-7-1 against the Senators since 2019-20... Ottawa took the 2023-24 season series with a 2-1-1 record...Brayden Point (5-2—7) and Kucherov (1-6—7) co-led the Lightning in scoring against Ottawa last season...Kucherov leads the franchise in career scoring against Ottawa with 15-36—51 in 37 games. Defenseman Victor Hedman ranks sec- ond among active players with 14-27—41 in 50 games...Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy has started both games against the Senators and is 11-7-0 with an .891 career save percentage against the team.

The Road Ahead

Saturday, February 8 at Detroit Red Wings

Sunday, February 9 at Montreal Canadiens

Sunday, February 23 vs. Seattle Kraken