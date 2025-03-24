Nuts & Bolts: Going for a regular season sweep of the Pens

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday.

When: Tuesday, March 25 - 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL

TV coverage: FanDuel Sports Network (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Stream: FanDuelSportsNetwork.com

Lines from Sunday's game (subject to change)

Forwards

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Nikita Kucherov

Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Yanni Gourde

Oliver Bjorkstrand - Nick Paul - Gage Goncalves

Zemgus Girgensons - Luke Glendening

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - JJ Moser

Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg - Nick Perbix

Darren Raddysh

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Brandan Halverson

Tuesday's Matchup

The Tampa Bay Lightning are playing for a season series sweep over the Pittsburgh Penguins when the latter visit AMALIE Arena on Tuesday for the first and only time this season...Tampa Bay won a Nov. 19 game 3-2 in overtime before taking the Jan. 12 rematch by a 5-2 score...Nikita Kucherov (2-1—3) and Anthony Cirelli (2-1—3) co-lead the team in scoring against the Penguins through two games this season...Tampa Bay is 47-53-9 all-time against Pittsburgh, including 29-22-3 at home... Steven Stamkos is the franchise’s all-time leading scorer versus the Penguins with 18-30—48 in 44 games...Kucherov ranks fourth in team history and leads active players with 11-27—38, while Victor Hedman is fifth with 4-30—34 in 44 games...Andrei Vasilevskiy holds an 11-7-1 career record in net against the Penguins and has more wins against Pittsburgh than any other goalie in team history... He is 1-0-0 against Pittsburgh in 2024-25 after stopping 17 of 19 shots (.895 save percentage) in the Nov. 19 win...Net partner Jonas Johansson started on Jan. 12 and stopped 31 of 33 Pittsburgh shots for a .939 save percentage, his fourth-highest save percentage in any game this season...It was his first career start against Pittsburgh with Tampa Bay.

Item of the Game

3rd Jersey Scarf

The Road Ahead

Thursday, March 27 vs. Utah Hockey Club

Saturday, March 29 vs. New York Islanders

Tuesday, April 1 at New York Islanders