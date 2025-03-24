Nuts & Bolts: Going for a regular season sweep of the Pens

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday.
When: Tuesday, March 25 - 7:00 p.m. ET
Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL
TV coverage: FanDuel Sports Network (check local listings)
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7
Stream: FanDuelSportsNetwork.com
Lines from Sunday's game (subject to change)
Forwards
Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Nikita Kucherov
Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Yanni Gourde
Oliver Bjorkstrand - Nick Paul - Gage Goncalves
Zemgus Girgensons - Luke Glendening
Defensemen
Victor Hedman - JJ Moser
Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg - Nick Perbix
Darren Raddysh
Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Brandan Halverson
Tuesday's Matchup
The Tampa Bay Lightning are playing for a season series sweep over the Pittsburgh Penguins when the latter visit AMALIE Arena on Tuesday for the first and only time this season...Tampa Bay won a Nov. 19 game 3-2 in overtime before taking the Jan. 12 rematch by a 5-2 score...Nikita Kucherov (2-1—3) and Anthony Cirelli (2-1—3) co-lead the team in scoring against the Penguins through two games this season...Tampa Bay is 47-53-9 all-time against Pittsburgh, including 29-22-3 at home... Steven Stamkos is the franchise’s all-time leading scorer versus the Penguins with 18-30—48 in 44 games...Kucherov ranks fourth in team history and leads active players with 11-27—38, while Victor Hedman is fifth with 4-30—34 in 44 games...Andrei Vasilevskiy holds an 11-7-1 career record in net against the Penguins and has more wins against Pittsburgh than any other goalie in team history... He is 1-0-0 against Pittsburgh in 2024-25 after stopping 17 of 19 shots (.895 save percentage) in the Nov. 19 win...Net partner Jonas Johansson started on Jan. 12 and stopped 31 of 33 Pittsburgh shots for a .939 save percentage, his fourth-highest save percentage in any game this season...It was his first career start against Pittsburgh with Tampa Bay.
The Road Ahead
Thursday, March 27 vs. Utah Hockey Club
Saturday, March 29 vs. New York Islanders
Tuesday, April 1 at New York Islanders