Nuts & Bolts: Finishing out February against Calgary

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Calgary Flames on Thursday.

When: Thursday, February 27 - 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL

TV coverage: FanDuel Sports Network

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Stream: FanDuelSportsNetwork.com

Lines from 2/25 Game (subject to change)

Forwards

Jake Guentzel - Anthony Cirelli - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Brayden Point - Zemgus Girgensons

Mitchell Chaffee - Nick Paul - Gage Goncalves

Mikey Eyssimont - Luke Glendening

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - JJ Moser

Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg - Darren Raddysh

Nick Perbix

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Matt Tomkins

Thursday's Matchup

The final game of February awaits the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday at AMALIE Arena against the Calgary Flames....Tampa Bay can earn a season sweep over Calgary after beating the Flames 8-3 on Dec. 12...Nikita Kucherov led Tampa Bay with six points (1-5—6) in that win, while Brayden Point (1-3—4), Jake Guentzel (3-0—3) and Anthony Cirelli (1-2—3) also had at least three points... Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 19 of 22 Calgary shots on goal...Kucherov led the Lightning against the Flames in 2023-24 with three assists...The Lightning finished 2023-24 with an 0-2-0 record, losing 4-2 on Dec. 16 before falling 6-3 on March 7...Tampa Bay is 25-19-2 all-time against the Flames, a run which includes a 4-4-0 record since the 2019-20 season...Kucherov is the franchise leader in scoring versus Calgary, posting 6-20—26 in 19 games...Steven Stamkos (11-6—17 in 19 GP) is second...Point is the next active player, scoring 5-8—13 in 14 games against Calgary...Vasilevskiy is the Lightning franchise leader in wins against the Flames, posting a 6-6-0 record and an .885 save percentage... Net partner Jonas Johansson has never started a game for the Lightning against Calgary.

The Road Ahead

Saturday, March 1 at Washington Capitals

Monday, March 3 at Florida Panthers

Tuesday, March 4 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets