Nuts & Bolts: Eastern conference matchup vs. the Devils

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the New Jersey Devils on Thursday.

When: Thursday, January 11 - 7 p.m. ET

Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL

TV coverage: Bally Sports (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Where to stream it: BallySports.com

Lines from Tuesday's Game (subject to change)

Forwards

Steven Stamkos - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Mikey Eyssimont

Alex Barre-Boulet - Nick Paul - Conor Sheary

Austin Watson - Luke Glendening - Tyler Motte

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - Darren Raddysh

Calvin de Haan - Erik Cernak

Emile Lilleberg - Nick Perbix

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Thursday's Matchup

The Lightning and Devils are playing the first of three matchups this season and the first of two meetings at AMALIE Arena...The Bolts posted a 2-1-0 record vs. NJD last season, winning both road matchups and dropping the lone contest played at AMALIE Arena...Steven Stamkos (2-2—4) led Tampa Bay in points vs. NJD last season and was tied with Nikita Kucherov (2-1—3) and Alex Killorn (2-0—2) for the team lead in goals...Erik Cernak (0-3—3) and Mikhail Sergachev (0-3—3) paced the Lightning in assists vs. NJD last season...Stamkos is riding a four-game point streak vs. NJD (3-3—6) and has picked up 10 points over his last 10 contests vs. NJD (5-6—10)...Kucherov is riding a four-game point streak vs. NJD (3-2—5) and has 28 points in 21 career contests vs. NJD (10-18—28)... Kucherov has pointed in nine consecutive home games vs. NJD (5-11—16)...Brayden Point has recorded 22 points in 17 career contests vs. NJD (7-15—22), including 12 points in his eight career home games vs. NJD (5-7—12)... Brandon Hagel has picked up seven points in five career contests vs. NJD (4-3—7)...Victor Hedman has found the scoresheet in six of his last nine games vs. NJD (2-5—7) and seven of the last nine meetings at AMALIE Arena (3-6—9)...Cernak is riding a three-game point streak vs. NJD (0-3—3)...Over his last five starts vs. NJD, Andrei Vasilevskiy has posted a 4-1-0 record with a .916 save percentage and 2.57 goals against average...The Bolts are 7-3-0 in their last 10 home games vs. NJD and 7-3-0 in the last 10 meetings overall...Tampa Bay is 40-53-8 with seven ties all-time vs. NJD, including a home record of 21-23-3 with five ties... Martin St. Louis (18-26—44) and Vincent Lecavalier (16-28—44) are tied for the most career points vs. NJD in Lightning franchise history, while Lecavalier leads the way in assists and Stamkos (23-20—43) ranks first in goals.

Injuries

Haydn Fleury - Upper-body - Week-to-Week

Mikhail Sergachev - Upper-body - Week-to-Week

Tanner Jeannot - Lower-body - Week-to-Week

The Road Ahead

Saturday, January 13 vs. Anaheim Ducks - Buy Tickets

Thursday, January 18 vs. Minnesota Wild - Buy Tickets

Saturday, January 20 at Buffalo Sabres