Nuts & Bolts: A Monday matinee in Boston

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against Boston on Monday.

When: Monday, October 13 - 7 p.m. ET

Where: TD Garden - Boston, MA

TV coverage: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Stream: TampaBayLightning.com/Stream Now

Lines from Saturday's game (subject to change)

Forwards

Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Gage Goncalves

Oliver Bjorkstrand - Yanni Gourde - Conor Geekie

Mitchell Chaffee - Jack Finley - Pontus Holmberg

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - Max Crozier

Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg - Darren Raddysh

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Monday's Matchup



The Tampa Bay Lightning play their first road game of the season with Monday’s matinee at TD Garden versus the Boston Bruins...Tampa Bay is 39-64-19 all-time against the Bruins, including 13-39-10 on the road...This marks the first of four games between the teams this season, the next being Feb. 1 at the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union Stadium Series in Tampa...The Lightning went 2-2-0 against Boston in 2024-25, including 1-1-0 on the road....Vincent Lecavalieris Tampa Bay’s franchise leader in scoring against Boston with 20-29—49 in 50 career games, while Victor Hedman leads active players with 11-24—35 in 56 games...Hedman was Tampa Bay’s leading scorer against the Bruins last season with 2-3—5 in three games, while Nick Paul (1-3—4) and Nikita Kucherov (0-4—4) each had four points...Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy holds an 11-13-2 career record against Boston with a .912 save percentage and one shutout, while Jonas Johansson is 1-0-0 with an .852 save percentage as a Bolt...Vasilevskiy played all four games last year, going 2-2-0 with an .884 SV%.

Item of the Game

Stadium Series Event Headwear

Today we face off against the Boston Bruins, and in honor of our upcoming Stadium Series match up against the Bruins, we're launching new Stadium Series event headwear! Grab yours today, available in store at Benchmark International Arena, and online at TampaBaySports.com, while supplies last.

The Road Ahead

Tuesday, October 14 at Washington Capitals

Friday, October 17 at Detroit Red Wings

Saturday, October 18 at Columbus Blue Jackets