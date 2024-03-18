Nikita Kucherov named NHL's First Star of the Week

Kucherov registered a pair of goals and five assists in just two games last week

Kucherov_star
By Press Release
@TBLightning TampaBayLightning.com

NEW YORK (March 18, 2024) – Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov, Chicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedard and Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” for the week ending March 17.

FIRST STAR – NIKITA KUCHEROV, RW, TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING

TBL vs. NYR | Brayden Point grabs Nikita Kucherov's pass and gets the Bolts within one

Kucherov tied for the League points lead (2-5—7) in just two games, helping the Lightning (36-25-6, 78 points) defeat a pair of the top-ranked teams in the Eastern Conference to strengthen their hold on the first Wild Card berth. Kucherov began the week by recording his sixth career five-point game (1-4—5) in a 6-3 win over the New York Rangers March 14. In the process he reached the 70-assist mark for the third time in his career (also 83 in 2022-23 and 87 in 2018-19), joining Connor McDavid (six) as the only active players with 3+ 70-assist seasons. The 10-year Lightning star followed up with a one-goal, one-assist effort in a 5-3 win over the intra-state rival Florida Panthers March 16, reaching the 40-goal plateau for the third time. Only Lightning captain Steven Stamkos (six) has more 40-goal seasons in franchise history. Kucherov increased his season points total to 40-74—114 in 66 games, closing within two points of scoring leader Nathan MacKinnon (42-74—116) in his bid for a second career Art Ross Trophy. Kucherov swept the Art Ross, Hart Trophy and Ted Lindsay Award honors in 2018-19.

