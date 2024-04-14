Mishkin's Extra Shift: Capitals 4, Lightning 2

This was a game the Capitals desperately needed and the Lightning didn’t. So the final score mattered much more to the Caps, who kept their postseason hopes alive.

The Lightning had some problem areas in this game. They yielded more Grade-A chances than they would have liked. Andrei Vasilevskiy erased a number of those looks, but he couldn’t stop all of them. Also, the Lightning got into penalty trouble in the period, putting the Caps on a long five-on-three. Washington converted on the back-end five-on-four portion of the power play, and the John Carlson tally snapped a 2-2 tie. It ended up being the game-winner.

The game also featured a scary injury to Caps defenseman Nick Jensen, who crashed into the boards after a hit from Mikey Eyssimont late in the first period. Jensen was stretchered off the ice. During the second period, the Caps’ PR department released a statement that Jensen was conscious, alert, and had the use of all his extremities.

Prior to the Jensen injury, the Lightning twice fell behind by a goal. Twice they tied the game. Both Washington first-period goals occurred after the Lightning lost possession of the puck in the defensive zone. Tampa Bay received tying goals from Anthony Duclair on a deflection and Brandon Hagel on a top-shelf backhander.

The second period featured a handful of scoring chances for both teams, but more for the Caps. Vasilevskiy was sharp in stopping 14 shots.

The game remained tied until the Lightning took overlapping penalties. While the Caps didn’t score on the five-on-three, they converted five seconds after the first penalty expired. John Carlson accepted a cross-ice pass and zipped a right-circle shot into the net.

Back up by a goal with a little more than half a period left to play, the Caps managed the remaining minutes well. They received a key insurance goal from Nic Dowd, who swatted in a rebound at 16:46.

With the regulation loss, the Lightning are now locked into the first Wildcard spot and will face the division winner with fewer points.

The playoffs begin next weekend, but first, the Lightning wrap up the regular season with home games on Monday against Buffalo and Wednesday versus Toronto.

Lightning Radio Three Stars of the Game: