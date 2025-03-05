Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 6, Blue Jackets 2

The Columbus Blue Jackets are one of the highest-scoring teams in the NHL this year, but they’ve also been leaky defensively. To this point, they’ve been able to ‘outscore’ their defensive issues, which is why they currently hold a Wildcard spot in the Eastern Conference.

This dynamic was on display in the first two meetings between the Lightning and Blue Jackets. The Lightning jumped out to a multi-goal lead before the Blue Jackets rallied. Columbus won the opener, 7-6, in overtime. During the second game, the Blue Jackets cut a 4-0 third-period deficit to 4-3 before the Lightning sealed things with an empty-netter.

For this final game in the regular season series, the Lightning faced a circumstantial disadvantage. They were wrapping up the second half of a back-to-back against a rested opponent, one that was waiting for them in Tampa after the Lightning got home from Sunrise the night before. But the Lightning helped themselves by getting an early lead. Thirty seconds into the game, Mitchell Chaffee deflected Emil Lilleberg’s center-point shot past Elvis Merzlikins. Sixty-seven seconds later, Nikita Kucherov finished a breakaway chance. The two goals were the fastest to open a game in the NHL this year (by the same team).

As the first period progressed, however, the Blue Jackets began dictating play. They attacked with speed, were hungry on pucks in the offensive zone, and had some near misses around the net. Jonas Johansson, making his first appearance since January 28, stopped the first eight shots he faced. But the ninth got past him. Zach Werenski broke up a play inside his own blue line and countered down the left wing. Along the boards in the offensive zone, he snapped a shot inside the far post at 17:20.

The Lightning’s best stretch in the game came during the first half of the second period. They dominated possession, which helped them in two ways. First, they extended their lead. Second, they prevented Columbus from going on offense. Jake Guenztel redirected a Victor Hedman pass into the net at 1:27, and Hedman cranked a shot from the outer part of the left circle that clipped off the stick of Yegor Chinakhov and sailed over Merzlikins’ right shoulder at 6:36.

Up 4-1, the Lightning received a four-minute power play at 9:06. They thought they’d added a fifth goal when Brayden Point scored on a breakaway. But the goal was taken away due to a successful offside challenge. Soon after, the Blue Jackets tallied a shorthanded goal. Off the rush, Adam Fantilli set up Werenski for a point-blank one-timer at 10:49. The Werenski goal, his 20th of the season, shifted momentum. The Blue Jackets controlled the rest of the period and had chances to reduce the deficit to one. But Johansson made several key stops — including four during a Columbus power play late in the frame — to preserve the two-goal lead.

Despite allowing 15 third-period shots, the Lightning did well to close out the game. Hedman’s power-play blast at 9:44 reestablished a three-goal lead, and the Lightning, with Johansson’s help, did not allow the Jackets to get any closer. Columbus’ last chance to rally came with 4:42 remaining. J.J. Moser was whistled for an interference penalty, and the Blue Jackets pulled Merzlikins. But the Blue Jackets registered just one shot on goal during the two-minute six-on-four power play. Thirty-five seconds after the penalty ended, Guenztel scored into the empty net.

Given the back-to-back disadvantage, grabbing an early lead was important. Another key to the victory was the Lightning’s ability to withstand the Columbus attack. As a result, they bounced back from Monday’s regulation loss and added two more points to their standings total.

Lightning Radio Three Stars of the Game (as selected by Phil Esposito):