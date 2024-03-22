Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 4, Sharks 1

After playing two periods of hockey that were not particularly memorable, the Lightning came alive in the third. They broke open a 1-1 game with three third-period goals. As a result, they earned their fifth consecutive win.

The Lightning scored first, converting at 4:53 after receiving a lucky bounce. Victor Hedman’s pass behind the San Jose net hit off the referee’s skate and caromed to Nick Paul in front. The Sharks players, including goalie MacKenzie Blackwood, didn’t know where the puck went. Paul did, and he buried his shot into a vacated side of the net.

But soon after, the Sharks tied it. Erik Cernak bobbled the puck at center ice, which created a two-on-one rush for the Sharks. William Eklund finished the chance at 7:21.

For the rest of the first period and much of the second, the Lightning failed to apply consistent pressure and generate scoring chances. Through 40 minutes, they had posted only 10 shots on net and just 28 total shot attempts. The Sharks weren’t applying heavy pressure either, but they managed to produce a few dangerous looks. Andrei Vasilevskiy was sharp in stopping 15 of 16 shots through the first two periods.

Just before the second period ended, the Lightning drew a penalty on Jan Rutta, so they began the frame on a power play. They grabbed the lead when Brayden Point finished the rebound of a Nikita Kucherov shot at :34.

The line of Point, Kucherov, and Anthony Duclair had started dictating play during the latter part of the second period, and they dominated action in the third. Duclair and Point added goals to the Lightning lead — Kucherov assisted on both and finished the game with four helpers.

The Lightning also defended tighter in the third. They closed off plays in the defensive zone and effectively limited scoring chances. They also killed two penalties. Vasilevskiy only faced six third-period shots, and he stopped them all.

Facing the team with the worst record in the league, the Lightning knew this was a ‘taking care of business’ sort of game. Thanks to a strong final 20 minutes, they did take care of business and banked another two points.

