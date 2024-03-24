Mishkin's Extra Shift: Kings 4, Lightning 3 - OT

The Kings have been one of the top defensive teams in the NHL this year. But in both games against LA this season, the Lightning were able to overcome a two-goal third-period deficit and force overtime. In this contest, they weren’t able to earn the extra point. But the single point gained from the comeback was an important one — especially because they might have gotten zero points out of this game.

There were reasons why the Lightning were looking at a 3-1 deficit with less than five minutes left in the third period. They made some costly mistakes defensively, and the Kings made them pay for three of them. In the first period, the Lightning committed a defensive-zone turnover and then had a coverage breakdown. Anze Kopitar set up Adrian Kempe for a tap-in at the side of the net. The second Los Angeles goal came after Vladislav Gavrikov’s point shot was blocked, and the puck bounced to Pierre-Luc Dubois at the side of the net. The Lightning lost track of Trevor Moore, who was open in front of the net. Dubois got the puck to Moore, who banged it in. Early in the third, the Lightning had a miscommunication on an offensive-zone drop pass — Mikey Anderson countered on a two-on-one and finished his shot.

Also, the Lightning had a difficult time hitting the net with a majority of their shot attempts. They finished the game with 71 attempts but only 24 shots on goal. Twenty-six were blocked and 21 others missed the net. Up until the closing minutes, they didn’t generate many Grade-A chances. Some of their better ones didn’t end up going on net.

But the Lightning had a strong finish to the third period. Their comeback effort began on the shift leading to Alex Laferriere’s penalty at 13:26. The unit of Anthony Cirelli, Mikey Eyssimont, Mitchell Chaffee, Nick Perbix, and Emil Lilleberg worked hard to maintain possession in the offensive zone. Along the boards, Perbix drew a holding minor on Laferriere.

On the ensuing power play, Brayden Point set up Steven Stamkos in the high slot. Stamkos cranked a one-timer into the top of the net at 15:25. With 2:48 remaining, the LIghtnign pulled Andrei Vasilevskiy for the extra attacker. They did well to maintain possession and prevent the Kings from sealing the game with an empty-netter. With under a minute left, Kucherov wired a cross-ice pass to Stamkos, who buried a shot from the left circle.

Overtime didn’t last long. The Kings won the faceoff, and soon after, the Lightning had another coverage gaffe. Gavrikov was left open in the neutral zone, and he converted on an in-alone chance at :25. The Kings won the game, but the Lightning got their point.

It’s a quick turnaround for the Lightning, who finish the five-game trip in Anaheim on Sunday.

Lightning Radio Three Stars of the Game: