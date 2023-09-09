Lightning statement regarding forward Josh Archibald

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have placed forward Josh Archibald on unconditional waivers for the purpose of terminating his contract, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

“Yesterday, I was informed by Josh’s agent, and by Josh himself in a subsequent conversation, that he was not planning on playing hockey for the time being and that he would not be reporting to training camp. Consequently, Josh was placed on unconditional waivers earlier today for the purpose of terminating his contract.

“We wish Josh, his wife Bailey, and their entire family the very best in their future endeavors.”