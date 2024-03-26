Lightning Staff Roundtable: Women's History Month

The Lightning have a unique history in women’s hockey since the franchise’s inception, from Manon Rheaume becoming the first woman to start an NHL game with the Bolts in 1992, to Kelley Steadman winning Gold for the U.S. National Team before joining the Lightning’s Hockey Development program. But the organization’s talent and pride in gender equality reaches far beyond the ice. In honor of Women’s History Month and ahead of this Saturday’s Gender Equality Night at AMALIE Arena, women from the Lightning organization and Vinik Sports Group discuss inspiration, empowerment and the true meaning of International Women’s Day.

What does Women’s History Month and International Women's Day mean to you?

Susan Danielik, Director of Training & Experience: International Women's Day is a celebration of how far professional women have come in such a short time in history. Just two generations ago, women were hugely underrepresented and underpaid in the workplace. Just ask your mothers and grandmothers what the world looked like when they were your age. Every generation of women takes risks leading to giant leaps forward for those coming up behind them. We are their benefactors. This is why I believe this month should be celebrated from the rooftops!

Lindsay Stewart, Manager, Membership Sales & Service: International Women's Day means celebrating the accomplishments of the women before us, thanking those around us for helping us get to where we are now, recognizing the progress each of us have made, and recommitting to promoting women's issues and fighting for women’s rights across the world.

Kate Henley, Account Executive, Membership Sales & Service: To me, International Women's Day is like a global high-five to all the amazing women out there, a day to recognize their achievements and push for gender equality.

Angela Lanza, Director of Event Marketing: International Women's Day means inclusivity, love and togetherness to me.

CC Walker, Ticket Sales Coordinator: International Women's Day is a celebration of what women have accomplished. That’s important as a woman in sports because of how much women have grown in the industry. It is also important because it acknowledges the struggles women have faced in history and how those challenges have been overcome.

How do you empower yourself and the women around you?

Kelli Yeloushan, Senior Director of Event Marketing: By keeping a positive attitude, celebrating wins and surrounding myself with an amazing support system of strong women.

Lindsay Stewart: I empower myself by surrounding myself with strong and supportive people who make me a better person and challenge me to be better. As a woman in sports and business—typically three male-dominated sectors—I’m committed to helping young women and students see themselves represented in sports leadership and sales leadership because growing up I did not have that example.

Ana Gomez, Payroll Manager: Learning is a continuous process. I try to learn something new as often as I can. It's also important to me to provide emotional support to others. Uplifting each other can significantly impact how we strive to achieve success.

Peyton Finley, Account Executive, Partnerships: I try to surround myself with incredible women to learn from and lean on and also provide support in the same way to young women.

Kate Henley: In sports, empowerment starts with fostering a culture of inclusivity and respect. I empower myself and others by championing equal opportunities, challenging stereotypes, and amplifying women's voices both on and off the field.

What makes you strong? What fulfills you?

Kate Henley: A strong woman is defined by her resilience, compassion, empathy, and ability to stay true to herself in the face of adversity. She lifts others up, embraces her flaws, and fearlessly pursues her passions.

Kelli Yeloushan: I think that my life experiences and being a mother have made me a strong woman. I am fulfilled by my relationship with my son, family and friends. I enjoy seeing the people I care about and my team be successful and reach their goals.

Samantha Bell, Sr. Coordinator, Foundation: Living a life of purpose fulfills me. Specifically, being able to work in a role that is dedicated to making a positive impact on the lives of so many people across our community.

Angela Lanza: I think a great deal of things can make you a strong woman: physical strength in which I run and train my body; head strength in which I use my creativity and curiosity often; community strength in which I use teamwork and leadership hand and hand; and strength of spirit in which I show gratitude and appreciation.

Julia Cook, Account Executive, Membership Sales & Service: What makes me a strong woman is the fact that I have the best support system in the world. My dad, mom and sister.

Susan Danielik: Learning from my mistakes or missteps has been a tremendous source of growth. I find it fulfilling to work in a space that aligns with my core values.

What is your favorite book right now?

Susan Danielik: The Four Agreements

Samantha Bell: Anything Harlan Coben. Additionally, loved Dare to Lead by Brene Brown.

Kelli Yeloushan: Linchpin by Seth Godin

Lindsay Stewart: Atomic Habits by James Clear and anything by Freida McFadden

Julia Cook: The Color Purple

Ana Gomez: How the Garcia Girls Lost Their Accents

Peyton Finley: Lessons in Chemistry was my last 5-star book. Also enjoyed Court of Thorns and Roses series, and anything Taylor Jenkins Reid or Liane Moriarty

Angela Lanza: My favorite book right now is Fourth Wing / Iron Flame (The Empyrean Series books 1 and 2) by Rebecca Yarros

Kate Henley: Jurassic Park by Michael Crichton

What is your favorite inspirational quote or personal mantra?

Susan Danielik: Be impeccable with your word. Don't take anything personally. Don't make assumptions. Always do your best.

Samantha Bell: Don't stop until you're proud. Be the change you wish to see in the world. Be the woman you would look up to.

Kelli Yeloushan: "Authenticity is the highest form of rebellion." — Erykah Badu

Lindsay Stewart: "Done is better than perfect." — Sheryl Sandberg

Maggie DePhillips: Don't let your mood dictate your manners.

Julia Cook: I dream it, I work hard, I grind ‘til I own it!

Ana Gomez: To the world you may be one person; but to one person you may be the world.

Peyton Finley: What's for me will find me.

Angela Lanza: Small steps still move you forward.

Kate Henley: “Don’t let people tell you that you can’t do something.” — Laurie Hernandez