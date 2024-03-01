Lightning sign C Milo Roelens to a three-year NHL contract

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning signed center Milo Roelens to a three-year NHL contract, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today. The contract will begin with the 2024-25 season and extend through the 2026-27.

The 21-year-old Roelens currently plays for Acadie-Bathurst of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League and has posted 25 goals and 62 points in 56 contests. He currently leads the Titan for goals, ranks tied for first on the team for plus/minus (+17) and is second in assists (37) and scoring. Roelens is completing his fifth season in the QMJHL having played previously for Sherbrooke (2020-21 to 2022-23) and Gatineau (2019-20 to 2020-21). In 229 career QMJHL games, Roelens has tallied 59 goals and 153 points while adding three goals and eight points in 22 playoff contests.

The 6-foot-6, 205-pound Roelens went undrafted.