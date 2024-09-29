Lightning reduce training camp roster by 18

Tampa Bay now has 35 players remaining on the team's roster

By Press Release
TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have reduced their training camp roster by 18 today, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today. Tampa Bay now has 35 players remaining on the team’s roster.

