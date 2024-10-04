Lightning recall forward Gabriel Szturc from AHL Syracuse

TAMPA BAY - The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled forward Gabriel Szturc from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Szturc, 21, played in 62 games with the Kelowna Rockets of the Western Hockey League last season. He posted 33 goals and 83 points, ranking third among Rockets skaters in both categories, while his 50 assists ranked second. The Cesky Tesin, Czechia native captained Kelowna to the WHL’s conference semifinals, where they fell in five games to the Prince George Cougars.

The 5-foot-11, 194-pound center was undrafted and signed with Tampa Bay as a free agent on March 2, 2024.