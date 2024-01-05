Lightning recall D Jack Thompson, D Emil Lilleberg from Syracuse, re-assign D Sean Day, D Declan Carlile to Syracuse

Thompson leads all Crunch blueliners in assists, points and power-play points through 31 games this season

Thompson_Recall_0105204

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled defensemen Jack Thompson and Emil Lilleberg from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League and re-assigned defensemen Sean Day and Declan Carlile to Syracuse, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today. 

Thompson, 21, leads all Crunch blueliners in assists (18), points (20) and power-play points (2-9—11) through 31 games this season. He also ranks second on the Crunch for shots on goal with 78. The 6-foot-1, 178-pound Thompson was selected by Tampa Bay, 93rd overall, in the third round of the 2020 NHL Draft and is looking to make his NHL debut. 

Lilleberg, 22, is in his first AHL season and ranks second among Crunch defensemen for scoring with one goal and 11 assists in 31 games this season. The 6-foot-2, 192-pound Lilleberg signed a two-year contract with Tampa Bay on June 5, 2023. The Sarpsborg, Norway native was originally selected by the Arizona Coyotes, 107th overall, in the fourth round of the 2021 NHL Draft. 

Day, 25, ranks third among Crunch defensemen with eight assists and is tied for fourth with eight points in 17 games this season. The 6-foot-3, 219-pound defenseman has played in 240 career AHL games between the Hartford Wolf Pack and Syracuse Crunch, tallying 15 goals and 95 points. Day skated in two career NHL games, both with the Lightning in 2021-22, registering four hits, two blocks and one takeaway while averaging 10:43 time on ice.  

Carlile, 23, made his NHL debut on Thursday night at Minnesota and rated plus-1 while logging a hit and two blocks in 11:27 time on ice. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Carlile ranks tied for first among Crunch defensemen with three goals and ranks third for scoring with nine points. Carlile signed with Tampa Bay on a two-year, entry-level contract on March 16, 2022 as a free agent out of Merrimack College.

News Feed

The Backcheck: Tampa Bay Lightning end winless streak in Minnesota

The Backcheck: Lightning end winless streak in Minnesota
Mishkin’s Musings: On Segment Four, a Crowded East, and the Second-Half Schedule

Mishkin’s Musings: On Segment Four, a Crowded East, and the Second-Half Schedule
Mishkin's Extra Shift: Tampa Bay Lightning 4, Minnesota Wild 1

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 4, Wild 1
Recap: Tampa Bay Lightning 4, Minnesota Wild 1

Recap: Lightning 4, Wild 1
Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov to represent Bolts at 2024 NHL All-Star Game

Kucherov to represent Bolts at 2024 NHL All-Star Game
LIGHTNING RECALL DEFENSEMEN SEAN DAY, DECLAN CARLILE FROM SYRACUSE

Lightning recall D Sean Day, Declan Carlile from Syracuse
Isaac Howard and Team USA advance to semifinal-round at World Junior Championship

Isaac Howard and Team USA advance to semifinal-round at World Junior Championship
The Backcheck: Tampa Bay Lightning fall to red-hot Winnipeg Jets

The Backcheck: Lightning fall to red-hot Jets
Mishkin's Extra Shift: Winnipeg Jets 4, Tampa Bay Lightning 2

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Jets 4, Lightning 2
Recap: Winnipeg Jets 4, Tampa Bay Lightning 2

Recap: Jets 4, Lightning 2
Bolts Best Player of the Month: Nikita Kucherov

Bolts Best Player of the Month: Nikita Kucherov
Nuts & Bolts: First contest of 2024 vs. Winnipeg

Nuts & Bolts: First contest of 2024 vs. Winnipeg
LIGHTNING RECALL D PHILIPPE MYERS FROM SYRACUSE, RE-ASSIGN D SEAN DAY

Lightning recall D Philippe Myers from Syracuse, re-assign D Sean Day
The Backcheck: The Tampa Bay Lightning ring in the New Year with a win over the Montreal Canadiens

The Backcheck: The Lightning ring in the new year with a win over the Canadiens
Mishkin's Extra Shift: Tampa Bay Lightning 4, Montreal Canadiens 3

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 4, Canadiens 3
Recap: Tampa Bay Lightning 4, Montreal Canadiens 3

Recap: Lightning 4, Canadiens 3
MARLYNNE STUTZMAN HONORED AS LIGHTNING COMMUNITY HERO 

 Marlynne Stutzman honored as Lightning Community Hero
Nuts & Bolts: A New Year's Eve matchup versus Montreal Canadiens

Nuts & Bolts: A New Year's Eve matchup versus Montreal