Lightning re-assign Max Crozier, Philippe Myers and Gage Goncalves to Syracuse

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have re-assigned defensemen Max Crozier, Philippe Myers and forward Gage Goncalves to their American Hockey League affiliate the Syracuse Crunch, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Crozier, 23, made his NHL debut January 13 vs. Anaheim and recorded a takeaway and a blocked shot in 13 minutes of action. He leads Syracuse rookie defensemen for goals, assists and scoring with 1-6—7 pts. in 24 contests.

Myers, 26, has skated in four games with the Lightning this season, the last coming January 6 at Boston. He has 157 games of NHL experience over six seasons, producing eight goals and 36 points. The 6-foot-6, 219-pound blueliner ranks tied for fifth among Crunch defensemen for scoring with 2-6—8 points in 27 games.

Goncalves, 22, made his NHL debut January 11 vs. New Jersey and skated in two games with the Lightning, recording two hits and a takeaway while averaging 9:57 time on ice. Goncalves has notched seven goals and 30 points in 33 games for Syracuse this season to pace the Crunch for assists (23) and scoring. He was named a 2024 AHL All-Star January 10.