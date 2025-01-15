Lightning re-assign forward Jack Finley to AHL Syracuse

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have re-assigned forward Jack Finley to the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Finley, 22, made his NHL debut January 14 at Boston, recording one shot on goal, one hit and a plus-1 rating in 8:25 time on ice. The St. Louis, Missouri, native was originally drafted by Tampa Bay, 57th overall, in the second round of the 2020 NHL Draft.

Finley has recorded two goals, six points and a plus-5 rating through 10 games with the Crunch this season. Since making his season debut December 18 at Rochester, his six points rank tied for third among all Syracuse forwards. The 6-foot-6, 220-pound forward has played 131 career games with the Crunch, logging 27 goals, 59 points, six power-play tallies and 80 penalty minutes.