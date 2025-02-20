Lightning re-assign forward Gabriel Fortier to AHL Syracuse

Fortier, 25, has appeared in 37 games with Syracuse this season

Fortier
By Press Release
@TBLightning TampaBayLightning.com

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have re-assigned forward Gabriel Fortier to the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Fortier, 25, has appeared in 37 games with Syracuse this season, recording 10 goals and 17 points with a plus-5 rating. The Lachine, Quebec, native has skated in 272 career AHL contests, all with the Crunch, registering 54 goals and 117 points with seven game-winning tallies.

Fortier made his NHL debut with the Lightning November 30, 2021 at St. Louis and scored his first career goal December 21, 2021 at Vegas. The 5-foot-11, 179-pound forward has played in 11 career NHL games with the Bolts, including one contest this season October 15 at Pittsburgh. Fortier was originally drafted by Tampa Bay in the second round, 59th overall, of the 2018 NHL Draft.

