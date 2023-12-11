Lightning re-assign forward Cole Koepke to Syracuse

TAMPA BAY - The Tampa Bay Lightning have re-assigned forward Cole Koepke to the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced.

Koepke has skated in eight games with the Lightning this season and recorded two assists, the first two of his NHL career, while averaging 6:48 time on ice. Koepke’s 16 hits rank third among Lightning forwards since being recalled on November 18. Koepke has 25 games of NHL experience under his belt, all with the Lightning. He posted his first NHL goal and point on November 13, 2022 versus Washington.

The Two Harbors, Minnesota native has appeared in 11 games with Syracuse this season, tallying three goals and six points. The left-shot winger is one of three Crunch skaters to record both a shorthanded goal and assist this season. Koepke has played a total of 141 AHL games during the regular season, recording 32 goals and 67 points. Koepke also played in 10 career Calder Cup Playoff games with the Crunch, skating in five games in both 2022 and 2023, registering two goals and six points over those 10 games.

Koepke, 6-foot-1, 203 pounds, was selected by Tampa Bay in the sixth round, 183rd overall, of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. He signed a one-year contract extension with the Lightning on June 14, 2023.