Lightning claim forward Curtis Douglas off waivers

Douglas skated in 63 games with the Tucson Roadrunners last season

Douglas

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have claimed forward Curtis Douglas off waivers from the Utah Mammoth, Vice President and General Manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Douglas, 25, skated in 63 games with the Tucson Roadrunners of the American Hockey League last season, recording 10 goals and 23 points with 117 penalty minutes. A native of Oakville, Ontario, Douglas has appeared in 261 career AHL contests with the Roadrunners, Toronto Marlies and Belleville Senators, logging 37 goals and 97 points with 508 penalty minutes.

Prior to playing in the AHL, the 6-foot-9, 242-pound forward skated in 247 career games with the Windsor Spitfires and Barrie Colts of the Ontario Hockey League, registering 83 goals and 168 points with 217 penalty minutes.

Douglas was originally drafted by the Dallas Stars in the fourth round, 106th overall, of the 2018 NHL Draft.

