Kathy Mize honored as Lightning Community Hero

The $50,000 Lightning Foundation Grant will be donated to Ready for Life, Inc.

By Press Release
TAMPA, FL – The Tampa Bay Lightning honored Kathy Mize as the Lightning Community Hero this evening during the first period of tonight’s game against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Mize, who received a $50,000 donation from the Lightning Foundation and the Lightning Community Heroes program, presented by Jabil, will donate the money to Ready for Life, Inc. 

Mize was born and raised in St. Petersburg, and at a young age found a passion for assisting children who are victims of child abuse. She has spent her career, over 35 years, serving children in need and assisting them with the transition into adulthood. In 2009, Mize helped create Ready for Life, Inc., a nonprofit whose mission is to provide the support, guidance and resources former foster care youth need to successfully transition to adulthood. Since then, she has been the organization’s first and only CEO. Not only has she spent her professional life serving her community, but also graciously volunteers her time for several other organizations, including 100 Women Who Care – Pinellas and Working Women of Tampa Bay. 

The funds from tonight’s grant will be used to continue to further and expand the mission of Ready for Life, Inc. A portion of the funds will be used for youth support, which includes education, employment readiness, and housing assistance. Additionally, funds will be used to expand their services into Pasco County, allowing Ready for Life to continue helping children in need. 

Mize became the 561st Lightning Community Hero since Jeff and Penny Vinik introduced the Lightning Community Hero program in 2011-12 with a $10 million, five-season commitment to the Tampa Bay community. Through tonight’s game, in total, the Lightning Foundation has granted $30.42 million to nearly 750 unique nonprofits in the Greater Tampa Bay area. During the summer of 2021, the Viniks announced that the Community Hero program will give away another $10 million over the next five seasons.

