A Lightning ‘warrior': Defenseman Ryan McDonagh reaches 1,000 NHL games

What words are best to describe an NHL player who has accomplished nearly every great feat there is in professional hockey?

Ahead of Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh’s 1,000th career game on Thursday, the 35-year-old’s teammates offered plenty of labels: Indestructible. Selfless. Winner. Legend. Father.

All are applicable to the veteran defenseman. And yet, two words were repeated more than any other.

Warrior. Leader.

One of those words was repeated by Lightning head coach Jon Cooper postgame on Thursday.

"He's a rare breed of warrior. He’s got skill, he's got brains, and he's (tough as) nails as a guy, and everybody knows it. Every teammate knows it...When you're around that long, you've got some good qualities about you,” Cooper said. "Not only your playing ability, but how you are as a guy. And Mac is, he's top of the list."

Those titles are well earned for McDonagh, whose 15-year career has included stops with the New York Rangers, Nashville Predators and two stints with the Lightning since his NHL debut in 2011.

McDonagh was a member of Tampa Bay’s back-to-back Stanley Cup champion teams in 2020 and 2021. His 339 games with the Lightning are the 11th-most by a defenseman in team history, while his 126 points rank seventh.

McDonagh has scored 79 goals and 337 assists for 416 points across his NHL career, one that began after he was selected with the 12th overall pick in the 2007 NHL Draft. He is the 136th defenseman in NHL history to reach 1,000 games.

The Lightning defenseman was quick to credit his wife, parents and brothers, as well as his teammates and coaches over the years, for helping him reach 1,000 NHL games.

“So many guys that deserve to hit this milestone don’t because of injuries or what have you, and so for myself to be able to make it (thanks to) great trainers over the years and the supporting cast that I've had,” McDonagh said, “it's been unbelievable to be able to play this game, still love it, play it at a level that I think is still high and effective. I’m very grateful, for sure.”

McDonagh’s leadership qualities are evident both in his career and NHL history. He served as captain in New York for parts of four seasons from 2014-2018 before joining the Lightning, where he continues to serve as an alternate captain today.

The word “warrior” being tossed around to describe McDonagh should come as no surprise—only eight players in NHL history have blocked more shots than the defenseman.

“It’s amazing what he's done and what he keeps doing,” teammate Yanni Gourde said of McDonagh. “On the ice, he's an amazing player. He wants to win. He wants to block shots. He wants to do the little things that push the team to be successful, and that’s amazing. Obviously he’s a great family man and a great guy off the ice, too. I only have good things to say about him.”

McDonagh has 1,998 career blocked shots and continues his climb up the all-time list. He is two blocked shots away from becoming only the eighth player in league history to block more than 2,000 shots.

McDonagh’s former teammate in both New York and Tampa Bay, Dan Girardi, said his longtime defensive partner has always been willing to put himself in harm’s way if it means a better chance at winning.

"He never cheated the game. He's always on the right side of pucks, plays hard, blocks shots and contributes offensively. He's that D that does just everything really well,” Girardi said. “There's obviously D in the league that are gifted offensively or just pure defense and shutdown, but I feel like Mac brings a good mix of all of that. That's why he's had such a great career so far.”

McDonagh’s league-wide reputation of being a dependable, shutdown defenseman remains solid 15 years after his NHL career began—his +39 plus-minus rating is second-best in the NHL, and his +34 goal differential at even strength led all NHL defenders after Thursday.

A thousand games in the best league in the world can be a long, taxing journey. To reach that mark in Tampa Bay carries an added appreciation for McDonagh.

“This place is so special,” he said. “Having won here, some great memories. My family, having two of my kids born here, this organization has given me and my family so much. To be able to hit this milestone with this team, this group, is very special.”