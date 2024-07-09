Summertime and the Trainin’ is Hard

The Kraken’s 2024 first-round draft choice, Berkly Catton, is the son of two teachers. That directly connects to a high hockey IQ that Seattle GM Ron Francis, he of Hall of Fame on-ice IQ, raves about along with pretty much every scout, summer workout leader and opposing Western Hockey League coach, the latter glumly observing Catton scoring 54 goals for Spokane last season and using his playmaking intelligence to set up 62 more goals (by official assists) and probably a couple dozen on top of that by getting the puck through the neutral zone in a hurry.
The teacher-parent connection was evident two weeks ago Tuesday when Catton graduated from secondary school with some 400 classmates at Centennial Collegiate in Saskatoon, SK. A few hours later, he was boarding a flight to Las Vegas for the NHL Draft. Catton always prioritized his schoolwork before any childhood hockey pursuit.
Catton is also the descendent of a father and grandfather who are handy around the house and, well, the backyard too. Catton grew up a devotee of his dad Christopher’s small rink, constructed and frozen over every winter. Christopher routinely arranged mini-courses for his son to navigate in solo turning and stopping drills for hours.
Last summer, before his breakout scoring season that started with eight goals to lead Team Canada to gold at the famed Hlinka Gretzky top U18 prospects tournament every August, Catton decided his backyard dry-land “shooter tutor” tarp with small openings at the corners and “five-hole” (the space that can open, if only for an instant, between a goalie’s pads) hung over a goal needed a reality check. So, with guidance and companionship from paternal grandfather John Catton, the grandson who wowed fans and teammates alike at last week’s Kraken Development Camp got to woodwork, creating a goalie to perch in front of the shooting net.
Three days later, the wooden goaltender debuted with added leg pads and mask and, later, after hard shots proved the stand-in flimsy, Catton and Granddad attached a pole from the goalie to the crossbar to better absorb the blows. In a deft touch, along with the usual four corners and five-hole, Catton added a small opening under the armpits to mimic vulnerable spots when a goalie is moving to get in position.
It all worked pretty well, starting with the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky (“Canada’s best player in that tournament,” says Kraken director of amateur scouting Robert Kron) and continuing with the WHL breakout season in which he effectively doubled his goals, assists and points totals from a 2022-23 season featuring 23 goals, 32 assists for 55 points as a 17-year-old. That wooden goalie and long shooting sessions were all about Catton’s desire to prove he could score goals to accompany his high-level playmaking and puck movement that earned him top-five marks from the Elite Prospects scouting service for Best Hands, Best Offensive Forward, Best Transition Forward and Best Straight Skater” among 2024 draft hopefuls. His 116 points topped all draft-eligible players.