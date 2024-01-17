Kraken Slowed Down in New York

The current road trip started with 16 Kraken goals in the first three games, but the current week has not only stopped the win and points streaks, but slowed the scoring. The first-place New York Rangers dismissed their West Coast visitors with a 5-2 win that went from tight to a three-goal deficit by second intermission. The Kraken have scored twice in the last two games.

The Rangers, entering the game with the NHL’s second-best power play, opened the scorebook Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden during their second man-advantage situation before the first period even reached the halfway mark. The Kraken penalty killers snuffed out their 12th opposing power play in 13 attempts over the last seven games earlier in the frame, but couldn’t hold off NYR super-scorer Artemi Panarin and center Vincent Trocheck during the next power play.

Panarin skated swiftly through the neutral zone into the Kraken zone before waiting a beat and then finding Trocheck at the back-door post behind and left of starting goalie Chris Driedger. Trocheck tapped in for his 14thgoal of the season in 43 games (and his 43rd point) and a good jump on his career-high of 22 goals. Panarin and Trocheck worked the play like linemates because they are and have been hot all season.

But the Kraken worked their own power play magic and fluidity with Oliver Bjorkstrand reversing a pending shorthanded NYR scoring chance and hustling the puck into the offensive zone before slipping a pass cross-ice to Jared McCann, who forked the puck quickly to Jordan Eberle, who had maneuvered into a high-slot primo location. Eberle converted for his sixth goal of the year and second goal in the last three games. Bjorkstrand’s 23rd assist tied him with Vince Dunn, who missed his second straight game. Both players have 35 points. Bjorkstrand has six points in his last five games.