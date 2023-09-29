LA Kings Training Camp Latest -- 9/28

After a come from behind 4-3 victory in Las Vegas last night, the Kings returned back to El Segundo for a training camp practice today. Following the Australian Global Series trip, the big boys were back on the ice for the first time since getting back to Los Angeles. Having missed the previous two preseason games here in the States, Group A players were back on the ice today for their first skate in the US.

Today’s groupings were divided into two - Group A and B - as they took the ice separately for back-to-back sessions.

The groups were as follows:

Group A

Quinton Byfield – Anze Kopitar – Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore – Phillip Danault – Viktor Arvidsson

Kevin Fiala – Pierre-Luc Dubois – Arthur Kaliyev

Carl Grundstrom – Blake Lizotte – Trevor Lewis

Jaret Anderson-Dolan – Alex Turcotte – Samuel Fagemo – Jacob Doty

Mikey Anderson – Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov – Brandt Clarke

Andreas Englund – Jordan Spence

Tobias Bjornfot – Jacob Moverare

Pheonix Copley / David Rittich / Cam Talbot

Matt Roy did not practice today due to illness.

Group B

Forwards: Nathan Burke, Martin Chromiak, Ryan Francis, Samuel Helenius, Hayden Hodgson, Charles Hudon, Isaac Johnson, Alex Laferriere, Kaleb Lawrence, Tyler Madden, Mikhail Maltsev, Nikita Pavlychev, Francesco Pinelli, Akil Thomas, Sean Tschigerl, Ty Thorpe, T.J. Tynan, Taylor Ward

Defensemen: Angus Booth, Kevin Connauton, Max Coyle, Joe Hicketts, Tyler Inamoto, Cole Krygier, Jacob Modry, Kim Nousiainen, Steven Santini, Wyatte Wylie

Goaltenders: Ryan Bednard, J-F Berube, Jacob Ingham, Erik Portillo

2023 LA Kings Training Camp Schedule Through October 1

Thursday, September 28

Group A Practice: 11:00 a.m. – NHL Sheet

Group B Practice: 12:30 p.m. – NHL-2 Sheet

Friday, September 29

Group A Practice: 11:00 a.m. – NHL Sheet

Non-Game Group Practice: 11:15 a.m. – NHL-2 Sheet

Game Group: 10:00 a.m. – NHL-2 Sheet

Game at Anaheim: 7:00 p.m. (Pechanga Arena, San Diego, Calif.)

Saturday, September 30

Group A Practice: 11:00 a.m. – NHL Sheet

Game Group Practice: 10:00 a.m. – NHL-2 Sheet

Non-Game Group Practice: 11:15 a.m. – NHL-2 Sheet

Game at San Jose: 7:00 p.m. (SAP Center, San Jose, Calif.)

Sunday, October 1

DAY OFF: All Groups

The Kings have five preseason games remaining, two of which feature neutral-site road games. The Kings’ remaining preseason game schedule is as follows (all start times in PST):

Sept. 22: Kings at Arizona – 9 p.m. (Rod Laver Arena; Melbourne, Australia) – 3-5 L

Sept. 23: Kings vs. Arizona – 9 p.m. (Rod Laver Arena; Melbourne, Australia) – 3-2 W

Sept. 24: Kings at Anaheim – 5 p.m. (Honda Center, Anaheim, Calif.) – 2-3 L

Sept. 29: Kings at Anaheim – 7 p.m. (Pechanga Arena, San Diego, Calif.)

Sept. 30: Kings at San Jose – 7 p.m. (SAP Center, San Jose, Calif.)

Oct. 3: Kings vs. Anaheim – 7 p.m. (Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, Calif.)

Oct. 5: Kings vs. San Jose – 6 p.m. (Delta Center, Salt Lake City, Utah)*

Oct. 7: Kings vs. Vegas – 1 p.m. (Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, Calif.)

*Frozen Fury