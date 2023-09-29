LA Kings Training Camp Latest -- 9/28

After a come from behind 4-3 victory in Las Vegas last night, the Kings returned back to El Segundo for a training camp practice today. Following the Australian Global Series trip, the big boys were back on the ice for the first time since getting back to Los Angeles. Having missed the previous two preseason games here in the States, Group A players were back on the ice today for their first skate in the US.
Today’s groupings were divided into two - Group A and B - as they took the ice separately for back-to-back sessions.
The groups were as follows:
Group A
Quinton Byfield – Anze Kopitar – Adrian Kempe
Trevor Moore – Phillip Danault – Viktor Arvidsson
Kevin Fiala – Pierre-Luc Dubois – Arthur Kaliyev
Carl Grundstrom – Blake Lizotte – Trevor Lewis
Jaret Anderson-Dolan – Alex Turcotte – Samuel Fagemo – Jacob Doty
Mikey Anderson – Drew Doughty
Vladislav Gavrikov – Brandt Clarke
Andreas Englund – Jordan Spence
Tobias Bjornfot – Jacob Moverare
Pheonix Copley / David Rittich / Cam Talbot
Matt Roy did not practice today due to illness.
Group B
Forwards: Nathan Burke, Martin Chromiak, Ryan Francis, Samuel Helenius, Hayden Hodgson, Charles Hudon, Isaac Johnson, Alex Laferriere, Kaleb Lawrence, Tyler Madden, Mikhail Maltsev, Nikita Pavlychev, Francesco Pinelli, Akil Thomas, Sean Tschigerl, Ty Thorpe, T.J. Tynan, Taylor Ward
Defensemen: Angus Booth, Kevin Connauton, Max Coyle, Joe Hicketts, Tyler Inamoto, Cole Krygier, Jacob Modry, Kim Nousiainen, Steven Santini, Wyatte Wylie
Goaltenders: Ryan Bednard, J-F Berube, Jacob Ingham, Erik Portillo
2023 LA Kings Training Camp Schedule Through October 1
Thursday, September 28
Group A Practice: 11:00 a.m. – NHL Sheet
Group B Practice: 12:30 p.m. – NHL-2 Sheet
Friday, September 29
Group A Practice: 11:00 a.m. – NHL Sheet
Non-Game Group Practice: 11:15 a.m. – NHL-2 Sheet
Game Group: 10:00 a.m. – NHL-2 Sheet
Game at Anaheim: 7:00 p.m. (Pechanga Arena, San Diego, Calif.)
Saturday, September 30
Group A Practice: 11:00 a.m. – NHL Sheet
Game Group Practice: 10:00 a.m. – NHL-2 Sheet
Non-Game Group Practice: 11:15 a.m. – NHL-2 Sheet
Game at San Jose: 7:00 p.m. (SAP Center, San Jose, Calif.)
Sunday, October 1
DAY OFF: All Groups
The Kings have five preseason games remaining, two of which feature neutral-site road games. The Kings’ remaining preseason game schedule is as follows (all start times in PST):
Sept. 22: Kings at Arizona – 9 p.m. (Rod Laver Arena; Melbourne, Australia) – 3-5 L
Sept. 23: Kings vs. Arizona – 9 p.m. (Rod Laver Arena; Melbourne, Australia) – 3-2 W
Sept. 24: Kings at Anaheim – 5 p.m. (Honda Center, Anaheim, Calif.) – 2-3 L
Sept. 29: Kings at Anaheim – 7 p.m. (Pechanga Arena, San Diego, Calif.)
Sept. 30: Kings at San Jose – 7 p.m. (SAP Center, San Jose, Calif.)
Oct. 3: Kings vs. Anaheim – 7 p.m. (Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, Calif.)
Oct. 5: Kings vs. San Jose – 6 p.m. (Delta Center, Salt Lake City, Utah)*
Oct. 7: Kings vs. Vegas – 1 p.m. (Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, Calif.)
*Frozen Fury