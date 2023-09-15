Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with the LA Kings

Hispanic Heritage Month is here! Join us in celebrating and recognizing the tremendous impact Hispanic Americans have had on our culture and the greater Los Angeles Community, as we spotlight some of our Hispanic and Latinx teammates at the LA Kings.

Keep the celebration going during our upcoming season during our Día de Muertos game, presented by Delta Air Lines. The first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a Flower Crown and you can purchase an exclusive 12" Goalie Bobblehead Ticket Pack. Click here for more information!