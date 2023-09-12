Watch Live as Adam Lowry is introduced as captain

Skip to Main Content
News Feed
Adam Lowry named Jets captain
Sep 12, 2023
A look ahead to Jets defence and goaltending
Sep 11, 2023
True North releases 2022-23 Report to the Community
Sep 10, 2023
Morrissey enters new season looking to build off career year
Sep 08, 2023
Jets announce 2023 Young Stars Classic roster
Sep 08, 2023
Lowry excited about new Toba Centre and season ahead
Sep 07, 2023
Vilardi arrives in Winnipeg
Sep 01, 2023
The flexibility of Winnipeg Jets Game Packs!
Aug 31, 2023
Jets Fan Fest celebrates fans and upcoming season on Sept. 23
Aug 30, 2023
Jets have numerous options at forward heading into training camp
Aug 29, 2023
Jets announce ECHL affiliation with the Norfolk Admirals
Aug 24, 2023
Stanley happy to be back, eager to prove himself to coaching staff
Aug 23, 2023
Barron excited to tee it up at PGA Tour Canada event
Aug 22, 2023
Jets sign defenceman Logan Stanley to a one-year contract
Aug 19, 2023
Jets sign forward Rasmus Kupari to a two-year contract
Aug 02, 2023
Vilardi grateful for new contract with Jets
Jul 21, 2023
Jets sign forward Gabriel Vilardi to a two-year contract
Jul 19, 2023
With new contract signed, Barron looks to build on 2022-23 campaign
Jul 19, 2023
