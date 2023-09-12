News Feed

Adam Lowry named Jets captain

Adam Lowry named Jets captain
A look ahead to Jets defence and goaltending

A look ahead to Jets defence and goaltending
Our True North 2022-23 Report to the Community

True North releases 2022-23 Report to the Community
Morrissey enters new season looking to build off career year

Morrissey enters new season looking to build off career year
Jets announce 2023 Young Stars Classic roster

Jets announce 2023 Young Stars Classic roster
Lowry excited about new Toba Centre and season ahead

Lowry excited about new Toba Centre and season ahead
Vilardi arrives in Winnipeg

Vilardi arrives in Winnipeg
The flexibility of Winnipeg Jets Game Packs!

The flexibility of Winnipeg Jets Game Packs!
Jets Fan Fest celebrates fans and upcoming season on Sept. 23

Jets Fan Fest celebrates fans and upcoming season on Sept. 23
Jets have numerous options at forward heading into training camp

Jets have numerous options at forward heading into training camp
Jets announce ECHL affiliation with the Norfolk Admirals

Jets announce ECHL affiliation with the Norfolk Admirals
Stanley happy to be back, eager to prove himself to coaching staff

Stanley happy to be back, eager to prove himself to coaching staff
Barron excited to tee it up at PGA Tour Canada event

Barron excited to tee it up at PGA Tour Canada event
Jets sign defenceman Logan Stanley to a one-year contract

Jets sign defenceman Logan Stanley to a one-year contract
Jets sign forward Rasmus Kupari to a two-year contract

Jets sign forward Rasmus Kupari to a two-year contract
Vilardi grateful for new contract with Jets

Vilardi grateful for new contract with Jets
Jets sign forward Gabriel Vilardi to a two-year contract

Jets sign forward Gabriel Vilardi to a two-year contract
Barron looking to build on 2022-23 campaign

With new contract signed, Barron looks to build on 2022-23 campaign

Watch Live as Adam Lowry is introduced as captain